New anti-epidemic measures for Cultural Affairs Bureau’s workshops, recreational classes and training activities from 1 July

MACAU, May 26 - In response to the needs of epidemic prevention and control, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will implement new anti-epidemic measures for the workshops, recreational classes and training activities from 1 July. All participants and accompanying persons as stipulated in the activity regulations must present a proof of completion of the whole course of the COVID-19 primary vaccination series for 14 days (as shown in the Macao Health Code with the “golden frame”) in the first lesson or session of the activity, or a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 7 days in each lesson or session (self-pay). Meanwhile, regarding the special circumstances of some activities, IC will adjust the measures according to the development of the pandemic and the target of the activities.

In cooperation with the epidemic prevention works of the SAR Government, all participants and accompanying persons must wear their face masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR code” (also known as “Venue code”) and “Macao Health Code” of the day, provide the relevant proof of vaccination or a negative nucleic acid test; those who have a fever or respiratory symptoms are not allowed to enter the venue.

IC will pay close attention to the epidemic situation, follow the relevant guidelines of the Health Bureau and implement appropriate measures, and would like to express its thanks to the members of the public for their understanding and co-operation. For the latest information about IC, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo, “IC Art” page on Facebook and its official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.