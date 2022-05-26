Submit Release
News Search

There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,267 in the last 365 days.

New anti-epidemic measures for Cultural Affairs Bureau’s workshops, recreational classes and training activities from 1 July

MACAU, May 26 - In response to the needs of epidemic prevention and control, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will implement new anti-epidemic measures for the workshops, recreational classes and training activities from 1 July. All participants and accompanying persons as stipulated in the activity regulations must present a proof of completion of the whole course of the COVID-19 primary vaccination series for 14 days (as shown in the Macao Health Code with the “golden frame”) in the first lesson or session of the activity, or a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 7 days in each lesson or session (self-pay). Meanwhile, regarding the special circumstances of some activities, IC will adjust the measures according to the development of the pandemic and the target of the activities.

In cooperation with the epidemic prevention works of the SAR Government, all participants and accompanying persons must wear their face masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR code” (also known as “Venue code”) and “Macao Health Code” of the day, provide the relevant proof of vaccination or a negative nucleic acid test; those who have a fever or respiratory symptoms are not allowed to enter the venue.

IC will pay close attention to the epidemic situation, follow the relevant guidelines of the Health Bureau and implement appropriate measures, and would like to express its thanks to the members of the public for their understanding and co-operation. For the latest information about IC, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo, “IC Art” page on Facebook and its official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.

You just read:

New anti-epidemic measures for Cultural Affairs Bureau’s workshops, recreational classes and training activities from 1 July

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.