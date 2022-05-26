Further relaxation of entry requirements for local resident spouse and minor children | On-arrival centralized medical observation is still necessary

MACAU, May 26 - Taking into account the actual needs of local residents and assessing the epidemic risks and changes in relevant countries, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (hereinafter referred to as the “Centre”) announces, in accordance with the stipulations in clause 3 of Chief Executive Dispatch No. 64/2022, that with effect from 30 May 2022, non-resident spouse and minor children of Macao residents who are unqualified to enter Macao under other entry restrictions exemption schemes may, subject to prior authorization from the health authorities and the prerequisite of fulfilling other entry conditions, enter into the Macao Special Administrative Region.

The method of application and required documents are as follows:

The application should be made by a Macao resident, an interested party, or by his/her statutory agent. Documents to be submitted include a copy of the valid Macao resident identity card of the applicant; a copy of the valid passport of the beneficiary, as well as a copy of the proof of relationship between the applicant and the beneficiary (e.g. marriage certificate or birth certificate); and a duly completed and signed application form. The application should be submitted via the website of “Application System for Foreign Nationals Seeking Exemption from Immigration Restrictions” (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/faen), with the above documents uploaded in image or pdf format. A decision, be it approved or rejected, will be made within 15 working days; the applicant may check the application result and download the relevant approval permit on the above website.

For more information on the relevant programme, please visit the Special Webpage Against Epidemics – Prevention Guidelines – “Pilot scheme for exemption from entry restrictions for non-resident aliens who are family members of Macao residents”.

The Centre emphasizes that upon boarding a mode of transport to the Macao SAR and upon arrival, exemption grantees are still required to present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, proof of negative nucleic acid test, booking confirmation of medical observation hotel, and booking confirmation for nucleic acid testing at medical observation hotel in compliance with the prevailing anti-epidemic policies, besides abiding by other entry requirements. Attention should be given that exemption grantees are still required to undergo centralized medical observation according to the prevailing anti-epidemic regulations after arriving in the Macao SAR.