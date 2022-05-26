Tennessee State Library & Archives Celebrates Statehood Day with Two Free Events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee State Library & Archives will celebrate Tennessee's 226 birthday by hosting events on Statehood Day, Wednesday, June 1 and a family-friendly event on Saturday, June 4.

"The Library & Archives' mission is to preserve and make Tennessee’s history accessible to our fellow Tennesseans," said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "Our Statehood Day events will make history come alive. I hope you will join us for the celebration and discover something new about our great state."

On Statehood Day, June 1, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tennessee’s three priceless original constitutions, first written in 1796 and revised in 1843 and 1870, will be on display in Library & Archives lobby, guarded by the Tennessee Highway Patrol Honor Guard.

In addition to Tennessee’s three constitutions, guests can view a new exhibit featuring rarely seen historical state documents, including the Cumberland Compact, Governor John Sevier's Address to the first Tennessee General Assembly, the Cherokee Nation 1827 Constitution and the founding documents of the State of Franklin.

On Statehood Day, guests can also take a guided tour of the state-of-the-art Library & Archives building. Tours will be given every hour, on the hour starting at 10 a.m., with the last touring beginning at 2 p.m.

"Our staff has been preparing for months for our Statehood Day Celebrations," said State Librarian and Archivist Chuck Sherill. "These events will be fun and educational for the whole family."

The Library & Archives will host a family-friendly Statehood Day Celebration on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Statehood Day Celebration will have live music, a children's scavenger hunt, games, crafts, a historic photography demonstration, historical reenactments and an open house for the Early Literacy Center at the Library & Archives.

On June 4, guests can also see Tennessee's three original constitutions and the new exhibit showcasing rarely seen historical documents in the Library & Archives lobby from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Tennessee State Museum and Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park are also hosting events to celebrate Statehood Day on Wednesday, June 1 and Saturday, June 4. Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park will offer free guided tours. For more information, visit tnstateparks.com.

The Tennessee State Museum is commemorating Statehood Day and its 85th birthday with two days of events. The museum's executive director, Ashley Howell, will offer a keynote speech, "85 Years of Tennessee Treasures," on June 1, at 11:30 a.m. Visit TNMuseum.org/Statehood for the Tennessee State Museum's complete schedule of Statehood Day activities.

The Statehood Day events at the Library &Archives, Tennessee State Museum and Bicentennial Mall State Park are free to the public.

The Library & Archives’ Statehood Day Celebration events will take place at their new building, 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N., on the northeast corner of the Bicentennial Mall State Park.

For more information about the Library & Archives Statehood Day events, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/statehoodday.