Date: May 26, 2022

AUSTIN - The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) awarded a $330,125 Jobs and Education for Texans ( JET ) grant to support career training at Frank Phillips College. This grant funding will help Franks Phillip College purchase and install industrial maintenance training equipment for the Pump and Engine/Industrial Maintenance Certificate program. The hands-on training equipment included a Darby-SimPlant Skills training platform, Motorized Valve Actuator Trainer, and other components used for machine shops, assembly plants, and industrial manufacturing. The equipment funded through this grant will initially train 126 students and be used to prepare more students in the future.

“Texas employers actively seek skilled workers in many critical fields, like industrial maintenance,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Thanks to the commitment to training by Frank Phillips College, we’re preparing our future workforce to take full advantage of these opportunities.”

Through funding provided by the Legislature each biennium, eligible recipients use TWC ’s JET grants to defray the start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, and school districts. The 87th Texas Legislature added open-enrollment charter schools and the Windham School District as eligible applicants. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Eligible educational institutions can apply for the next phase of JET funding through a competitive grant process or Request for Applications ( RFA ). The RFA solicitation provides information and instruction on how to submit a proposal packet. Go to the JET Grant Program webpage to access current and future RFA s or learn more about the program. Interested parties can also email jetgrants@twc.texas.gov for more information.

