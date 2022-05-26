Submit Release
DOT News Release: PUBLIC MEETING FOR KAUAʻI’S NORTH SHORE COMMUNITIES TO BE HELD WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT), Highways Division, invites Kauaʻi’s North Shore communities to an informational meeting to provide updates, present information and collect public feedback on several ongoing and upcoming projects in the area.

The meeting is scheduled at the following time and location:

Wednesday, June 8, 2022
6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Hanalei School
5-5415 Kūhiō Highway
Hanalei, HI 96714

Agenda items will include:

  • Hanalei Hill / Waikoko slope stabilization
  • Wainiha traffic calming
  • Kūhiō Highway pavement marking, resurfacing and other various safety improvements projects
  • Hanalei Valley viewpoint and Hanalei Bridge rehabilitation
  • Raised crosswalk installations

This public meeting is an opportunity to learn more about current and future HDOT developments in your area, and to provide input to help shape our communities.

