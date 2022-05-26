Cameco Donates $80,000 to La Ronge Regional Fire and Rescue for Vehicle Extrication Equipment

La Ronge, Saskatchewan, Canada, May 26, 2022

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced a donation of $80,000 today to the La Ronge Regional Fire and Rescue Services (also known as the La Ronge Regional Fire Department, or LRRFD) to aid in the purchase of new vehicle extrication equipment to support the provision of emergency response services across a large portion of eastern and central northern Saskatchewan.

“Safety is our top priority at Cameco in everything we do,” said Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel, who was on hand in La Ronge to make the donation, meet local service providers and tour the fire hall. “We are very pleased to support the dedicated personnel of La Ronge Regional Fire and Rescue and to help them deliver the life-saving services they provide to protect the safety of so many northern residents.”

LLRFD provides vehicle extrication services over approximately 1,200 kilometres of provincial roadways, more than any other fire department in the province. This includes parts of Highways 2, 102 and 165, as well as Provincial Roads 905, 912, 915, 935 and 936, and all roads in between.

The extrication equipment now being used by LLRFD is over 20 years old and exhibiting signs of wear and tear. The funding provided by Cameco will be used to equip the department’s new Heavy Rescue unit, which is currently being designed and manufactured. It will help to purchase the latest generation of Jaws of Life vehicle extrication equipment, vehicle stabilization struts, and air lift bags for lifting vehicles and large semi trucks.

“We are very thankful to Cameco for the donation to help fund this much-needed equipment for our Heavy Rescue unit, replacing and upgrading our aging tools,” said Fire Chief Keaton Cloud with the LRRFD. “The cost of everything continues to skyrocket, including critical life safety equipment. This donation will alleviate a lot of the financial pressure we were facing around this major purchase and will enable us to focus instead on saving for other vital pieces of equipment both now and in the future.”

LRRFD provides structure fire response to 11 communities, eight of which are in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District. It is staffed by two full-time employees and 30 paid-on-call firefighter positions, comprised mainly of residents from the Town of La Ronge, the Village of Air Ronge and the Lac La Ronge Indian Band. According to the fire chief, the department fields an average of about 200 service calls per year, an 85% increase since 2007, including a record 222 calls last year.

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

