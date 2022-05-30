Submit Release
Artist Jane CLARE launches her new range of whimsical, bejeweled animal sculptures

Art brings people together - there is no right or wrong, no judgement. Just the joy of creating something which will be loved and admired each day by someone, somewhere in the world!"

— Jane Clare
— Jane Clare

ANTIBES, ALPES-MARITIMES, FRANCE, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antibes, France: Interior designer Jane Clare today announces the launch of her new range of animal art sculptures.

Clare created the new range to complement her existing range, this time expressing her love of all that’s quirky.

The new range is centered round 7 pieces of tailored art including: -

• ‘Madame Paris’, a hare, who explores a fun, sassy attitude. Her character is defined by the detail Clare used in designing her, her pose and her disregard for the conventional . She isn't slim, wears sunglasses (optional) and is proud of her idiosyncrasies.

• Mistress Antibes and Mistress de la Nuit – Madame Paris's two sisters, who were both created with rhinestone crystal decoration, flowing robes, and a certain twinkle in their eyes.

• ‘Steamed Punk’ – Heavily decorated and showing a new creative direction. Clare expresses the desire to banish the normal and to transform mediocre into magical. Their glasses express inner reflection.

The artist uses a variety of mixed media and creates sculptural works that challenge the norm and celebrate all that is unique. Wire, papier mâché, plaster, clay, dry compound, 24ct gold leaf provide an extravagant foundation medium. Each piece is completely bespoke, all are handmade, and take between 3 and 8 weeks to create.

Clare’s animal wall and tabletop sculptures are available immediately, priced from €500 upwards. International shipping is included. For more information and full gallery, please visit Jane Clare's website below.

When asked about what inspires her when creating her art, Clare replied “Art brings people together - there is no right or wrong. No judgement. Just the joy of creating something which will be loved and admired each day by someone, somewhere in the world!”
As a child she believed she could fly – she believes that there is true magic out there and hopes her new works portray this.

About Jane CLARE
Jane Clare produces her art sculptures from her home in the South of France where she lives to benefit from the exceptional landscapes and luminosity the area offers as a backdrop to all art forms. She is a real gypsy at heart. Originally form the UK, she has lived in Dubai and France for the last 11 years. Not a real traveller, Jane Clare certainly doesn't travel light. Paints and easels take up a lot of space. For over 25 years now she has worked as a high end residential interior designer, with clients in the UK, Europe and Dubai. Prior to fulfilling her dream of living in the South of France, Jane ran her own interior design agency in London and worked as a top interior designer in Dubai. Her love of art, color and texture was inherited from her mother, a true artist.

Editors – for more information please contact:
Liz Menches
e.a.m. International
Tel +33.6.17.24.09.09
liz.menches@eaminternational.co.uk

Jane Clare Animal Sculptures

