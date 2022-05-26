Murphy Administration Invests $21.4 Million to Reduce Litter Statewide

(22/P025) TRENTON – The Department of Environmental Protection is enhancing statewide efforts to remove litter, beautify neighborhoods and improve water quality across New Jersey by distributing $21.4 million in Clean Communities grants this year, an approximate $700,000 increase over 2021’s disbursement, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today.

In total, the DEP is awarding nearly $19.1 million to eligible municipalities and $2.3 million to the state’s 21 counties. The FY2021 grants distribution totaled $20.7 million. Clean Communities grants are funded by a legislated user-fee on manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors that produce litter-generating products.

“The DEP is thrilled that we are able to distribute additional grant funds this year to help communities improve their local environments and improve quality of life by removing litter, including from roadways and around stormwater collection systems,” Commissioner LaTourette said. “These community-level efforts have far-reaching impacts across the state, from beautifying neighborhoods to improving water quality and enhancing wildlife habitats.”

The nonprofit New Jersey Clean Communities Council oversees the reporting requirements for the program. Disbursements are based on housing units and miles of municipally owned roadways.

“Municipalities and counties are strongly encouraged to use these grants to organize volunteer cleanups, pay employees to pick up litter, purchase badly needed cleanup equipment and promote education activities and enforcement,” said JoAnn Gemenden, Executive Director of the New Jersey Clean Communities Council. “We are grateful for funding that helps keep New Jersey litter-free. We are proud to serve as an educational resource for communities, as we drive many of our campaigns to engage the younger generations to help mold positive, long-term anti-litter behaviors.”

Municipalities receiving the largest grants this year are:

Jersey City, Hudson County, $462,879;

Newark, Essex County, $453,723;

Toms River, Ocean County, $227,480;

Paterson, Passaic County, $206,579;

Hamilton, Mercer County, $194,686;

Edison, Middlesex County, $184,810;

Elizabeth, Union County, $184,727;

Woodbridge, Middlesex County, $181,095;

Brick, Ocean County, $170,308;

Middletown, Monmouth County, $157,330;

Cherry Hill, Camden County, $155,560;

Lakewood, Ocean County, $145,844;

Trenton, Mercer County, $145,143;

Clifton, Passaic County, $141,522;

Franklin, Somerset County, $141,492;

Vineland, Cumberland County, $136,630;

Berkeley, Ocean County, $133,439;

Gloucester Township, Camden County, $129,188;

Old Bridge, Middlesex County, $124,018;

Howell, Monmouth County, $123,522;

Camden, Camden County, $123,484;

Jackson, Ocean County, $119,285;

East Orange, Essex County, $113,991;

Parsippany-Troy Hills, Morris County, $113,932;

Manchester, Ocean County, $112,263;

Bayonne, Hudson County, $111,904;

Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County, $110,690

Wayne, Passaic County, $107,760;

Monroe Township, Middlesex County, $105,240;

Piscataway, Middlesex County, $103,344

Evesham Township, Burlington County, $101,924;

Hoboken, Hudson County, $101,590;

East Brunswick, Middlesex County, $100,703;

Bridgewater, Somerset County, $100,439.

Counties receiving grants of at least $100,000 are:

Ocean, $216,879;

Cumberland, $190,042;

Burlington, $177,988;

Bergen, $155,656;

Gloucester, $145,797;

Camden, $139,678;

Monmouth, $133,527;

Atlantic, $131,163;

Salem, $126,562;

Middlesex, $110,889;

Sussex, $110,437;

Morris, $100,624.

Litter comes from pedestrians, motorists, overflowing household garbage, construction sites and uncovered trucks. Litter is often blown by the wind until it is trapped somewhere, such as along a fence, or in a ditch or gully. People tend to litter when an area is already littered, and when they lack a sense of ownership or community pride.

Activities funded by Clean Communities grants include volunteer litter cleanups, litter-related education, and cleanups of stormwater systems that can disperse trash into streams, rivers and bays; volunteer cleanups of public properties; adoption and enforcement of local anti-littering ordinances; beach cleanups; public information and education programs; purchases of litter collection equipment such as receptacles, recycling bins, anti-litter signs and graffiti removal supplies; and reusable bags to promote New Jersey’s single-use plastics law.

For municipal and county grant awards, visit https://www.njclean.org/coordinators/grant-funding

Follow Commissioner LaTourette on Twitter and Instagram @shawnlatur and follow the DEP on Twitter @NewJerseyDEP, Facebook @newjerseydep, Instagram @nj.dep and LinkedIn @newjerseydep