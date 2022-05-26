Submit Release
News Search

There were 984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,269 in the last 365 days.

Road Closure for Work on the Route 2026 Berkleys Mill Road Bridge Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Somerset County Maintenance Forces are closing Route 2026 (Berkleys Mill Road) today in anticipation of repairs being made to the bridge over Tributary to Blue Lick Creek in Summit Township, Somerset County.

The bridge is being closed while repair plans and permits are finalized. Work will be performed to mitigate erosion beneath the bridge that was identified during a routine bridge inspection.

The detour will follow Route 2027 (Pine Hill Road), Route 2024 (Walker School Road), and Route 2025 (Maple Valley Road). This detour is approximately eight miles.

All closures are expected to be lifted by mid-August 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101


You just read:

Road Closure for Work on the Route 2026 Berkleys Mill Road Bridge Somerset County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.