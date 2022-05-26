Road Closure for Work on the Route 2026 Berkleys Mill Road Bridge Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Somerset County Maintenance Forces are closing Route 2026 (Berkleys Mill Road) today in anticipation of repairs being made to the bridge over Tributary to Blue Lick Creek in Summit Township, Somerset County.



The bridge is being closed while repair plans and permits are finalized. Work will be performed to mitigate erosion beneath the bridge that was identified during a routine bridge inspection.



The detour will follow Route 2027 (Pine Hill Road), Route 2024 (Walker School Road), and Route 2025 (Maple Valley Road). This detour is approximately eight miles.

All closures are expected to be lifted by mid-August 2022.



Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101





