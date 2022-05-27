California Second in the Nation in Traffic Deaths According to NHTSA Report

Surge in Traffic Fatalities in California

SAN LUIS OBISPO , CA, USA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As California car accident lawyers James McKiernan Lawyers advances through its 40th year of service to personal injury clients and their families, a grim statistic was recently released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

In 2021, the United States recorded the highest level of traffic fatalities in 16 years, with a 10.5% increase in deaths nationwide. These figures, published by the Washington, D.C.-based government agency (DOT HS 813 298), are the early estimates of all U.S. traffic fatalities for 2021.

Last year, the U.S. experienced close to 43,000 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes, the largest number of traffic fatalities since 2005. More than 85% of all U.S. states showed an uptick in traffic fatalities, with highly populated states including Florida, Texas and California incurring the highest amount of fatal accidents in 2021.

The report reveals that several fatality categories show double-digit increases over the year prior. According to the NHTSA, total fatalities on urban roads increased from 21,940 in 2020 to 25,411 in 2021, an increase of 16%.

Deaths on rural interstate and urban arterial roads were both up by 15%, particularly during out-of-state travel (also up 15%). Multi-vehicle crashes rose 16%, with persons in the 35-to-44 age group affected at a 15% greater rate than the previous year. Pedestrian deaths increased 13%.

Some of the 2021 increase could be correlated to increased vehicle traffic as intrastate and interstate travel resumed after the pandemic. Vehicle miles traveled by drivers increased by 11%, or about 325 billion miles, last year.

California Accidents and Injuries

Traffic deaths in California were up 10.7% overall in 2021, according to NHTSA. This tracks with the nationwide surge, and it’s a concerning trend for California car accident lawyers and California wrongful death lawyers.

With more than 27 million licensed drivers, California has significantly more drivers than any other state. NHTSA’s 2021 reporting shows California ranks second highest in the country for traffic accident fatalities. Traffic deaths, recorded at 3,847 in 2020, jumped to 4,258 fatalities in 2021 in the state.

