More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Fayette County

Fayetteville, GA (May 26, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Fayetteville, GA. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. One minor female was shot. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at 8:44 p.m., Vincent Emanuel Frasca, age 38, of Marietta, GA, called the Watchdesk of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting law enforcement assistance with a custody exchange dispute involving a 3-year-old at 135 Carnoustie Way, Fayetteville, GA.

At 8:52 p.m., a Fayette County deputy arrived at the entrance to the gated community where he met with Frasca. After speaking with Frasca, the deputy followed Frasca to the home. Frasca parked in the driveway in front of the home and walked to the bottom of the front porch steps where he stood. As the deputy was walking up the driveway toward Frasca, the minor female (age 13), came out of the home onto the front porch with a handgun and began shooting multiple times toward Frasca, hitting Frasca. The deputy returned fire multiple times, hitting the minor female.

The minor was taken by EMS to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Egleston Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Frasca was taken by EMS to Grady Hospital and is in stable condition.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be turned over to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.

Anyone with information about this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.