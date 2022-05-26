Bruce Alan Conroe’s newly released “Memories of a Reluctant Soldier” is a collection of a soldier’s remarkable moments.
“Memories of a Reluctant Soldier” from Book Vine Press author Bruce Alan Conroe is a compelling novel designed to hark back to the events happened in the 1950s.USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Memories of a Reluctant Soldier: The Cold War Revisited”: a heart-warming story of romance and sacrifice in the midst of a Cold War. This is also the account of one recruited soldier whose unit got separated—defending West Germany’s Czech border against any potential military threat mobilization along the front’s 172 miles. “Memories of a Reluctant Soldier: The Cold War Revisited” is the creation of published author Bruce Alan Conroe, a writer who loves playing the piano, singing in choirs and travelling.
Conroe writes, “A Note to possible Readers’ Memories of a Reluctant Soldier: the Cold War Revisited’ was written and published by Dr. Bruce Conroe in remembrance of his late wife. It was planned by the author to be of interest to a wide variety of readers. It should attract men and women who have had military experience, both to recall some of their activities and to remember what was happening in the world in the nineteen-fifties.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Conroe’s new book is written primarily for the benefit of younger generations, especially the children, and their knowledge of the supposedly global tension between communism and democracy.
Through this book, the author creates a portal for readers, allowing them to see all the events that happened in the period of geopolitical tension between the United States and the Soviet Union, including their respective allies. Additionally, this book encourages the readers who have military experience to commemorate their activities and never forget all the events that happened during their service in the nineteen fifties.
About Book Vine Press:
Book Vine Press(BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company. We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB). Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience. We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support
Bruce Alan Conroe
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
email us here