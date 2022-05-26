Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,248 in the last 365 days.

Three License-Free Fishing Days Scheduled for 2022

Dates in June and July Opportune Time to Try Fishing

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announces its 2022 license-free fishing days will be held on Saturday, June 4, Saturday, June 11, and Monday, July 4. 

Maryland’s annual license-free fishing days offer anglers a unique opportunity to explore the state’s diverse fishing without needing a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration. On these days, any individual may catch and possess finfish in any tidal and nontidal waters of Maryland, as long as it’s for recreational purposes. All anglers must follow current size and catch limits found in the DNR fishing and crabbing guide

The department also has dozens of other resources to help new or experienced anglers, including angler access maps, Click Before You Cast environmental monitoring reports, and fish identification charts. In addition, anglers of any level are encouraged to sign-up for the Maryland Fishing Report, which provides up-to-date fishing information. 

Aside from these free fishing days and certain license-free areas, anyone 16 or older fishing in Maryland must possess a license, which can be obtained or renewed online or on the department’s mobile app

You just read:

Three License-Free Fishing Days Scheduled for 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.