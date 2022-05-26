Kids fishing days scheduled in southwest wyoming

Green River - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is teaming up with local chapters of Trout Unlimited and the City of Kemmerer to host several Kids Fishing Day events in southwest Wyoming. Events will be held in Kemmerer, Evanston and Rock Springs throughout the month of June. The details about these events are as follows:



Youth under the age of 14 may fish without a license. Anyone 14 years of age and older needs to have a fishing license, except on June 4th, 2022 which is “Free Fishing Day” in Wyoming. No one fishing on Jun 4, 2022 is required to have a license, however, all limits and other regulations still apply.Contact the sponsors for more detailed information about these events. Come spend a fun-filled day at your local fishing pond.

