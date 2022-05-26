Submit Release
News Search

There were 984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,247 in the last 365 days.

Unemployment Rates Down, Jobs Up in Nearly All Metros in April

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in April according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas with the exception of one.

"The continued positive trajectory of Illinois' economy is encouraging," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.  "IDES and the Pritzker Administration are committed to supporting businesses and job seekers as they innovate, grow, and connect all across Illinois."

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+5.4%, +4,800), the Rockford MSA (+5.2%, +7,200), the Springfield MSA (+4.6%, +4,800), and the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+4.6%, +162,200). The Danville MSA saw no change in total nonfarm jobs. Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas); Manufacturing (thirteen areas); Other Services (twelve areas); Retail Trade and Government (eleven areas each); Professional and Business Services (ten areas); Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities and Education and Health Services (nine areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.9 points to 4.1%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.1 points to 3.7%), and the Rockford MSA (-1.5 points to 7.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 93 counties, increased in seven and was unchanged in two.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

April 2022*

April 2021**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.8%

4.6%

-0.8

Carbondale-Marion

4.6%

5.5%

-0.9

Champaign-Urbana

4.0%

4.8%

-0.8

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.1%

7.0%

-2.9

Danville

5.8%

6.4%

-0.6

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.7%

5.8%

-2.1

Decatur

7.0%

7.7%

-0.7

Elgin

5.2%

6.1%

-0.9

Kankakee

6.1%

6.6%

-0.5

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

4.4%

5.3%

-0.9

Peoria

5.4%

6.1%

-0.7

Rockford

7.7%

9.2%

-1.5

Springfield

4.6%

5.6%

-1.0

St. Louis (IL-Section)

4.3%

5.2%

-0.9

Illinois Statewide

4.4%

6.4%

-2.0

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 
















Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - April 2022

Metropolitan Area

April

April

Over-the-Year

 

2022*

2021**

Change

Bloomington MSA

94,200

89,400

4,800

Carbondale-Marion MSA

58,000

56,200

1,800

Champaign-Urbana MSA

117,300

115,500

1,800

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,712,200

3,550,000

162,200

Danville MSA

25,900

25,900

0

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

183,600

176,200

7,400

Decatur MSA

48,700

46,800

1,900

Elgin Metro Division

252,000

242,100

9,900

Kankakee MSA

42,700

42,200

500

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

414,700

404,600

10,100

Peoria MSA

166,200

162,300

3,900

Rockford MSA

144,400

137,200

7,200

Springfield MSA

108,100

103,300

4,800

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

237,300

236,000

1,300

Illinois Statewide

5,990,800

5,760,000

230,800

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 


Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Apr 2022

Apr 2021

Over the Year Change

 

  
   

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division

    

Cook County

4.5 %

7.7 %

-3.2

    

DuPage County

2.7 %

4.8 %

-2.1

    

Grundy County

3.5 %

5.3 %

-1.8

    

Kendall County

2.9 %

5.0 %

-2.1

    

McHenry County

3.0 %

5.0 %

-2.0

    

Will County

3.7 %

6.1 %

-2.4

    

Elgin, IL Metro Division

 

 

 

    

DeKalb County

4.9 %

5.9 %

-1.0

    

Kane County

5.3 %

6.1 %

-0.8

    

Lake & Kenosha, IL-WI Metro Division

 

    

Lake County (IL)

4.7 %

5.4 %

-0.7

    

Kankakee, IL MSA

 

 

 

    

Kankakee County

6.1 %

6.6 %

-0.5

    

Cities

 

 

 

    

Aurora City

4.3 %

5.9 %

-1.6

    

Chicago City

4.7 %

8.3 %

-3.6

    

Elgin City

7.1 %

7.8 %

-0.7

    

Joliet City

4.8 %

7.8 %

-3.0

    

Kankakee City

8.7 %

10.1 %

-1.4

    

Naperville City

2.2 %

4.0 %

-1.8

    
* Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Local_Area_Unemployment_Statistics.aspx


Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.1 percent in April 2022 from 7.0 percent in April 2021.  The last time the April rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.8 percent.
 
Total nonfarm employment increased +162,200 compared to April 2021. The Financial Activities (-400) sector had employment declines from a year ago.  The Leisure-Hospitality (+58,500), Professional-Business Services (+32,800), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+18,500), and Government (+13,700) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year.

Elgin, IL Metro Division

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.2 percent in April 2022 from 6.1 percent in April 2021. The last time the April rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 4.0 percent. 

Total nonfarm employment increased +9,900 compared to April 2021.  The Construction (-100) sector had employment declines from a year ago.  The Leisure-Hospitality (+2,400), Retail Trade (+2,200), Government (+1,500), Manufacturing (+1,200), and Educational-Health Services (+1,000) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year. 

Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.4 percent in April 2022 from 5.3 percent in April 2021. The last time the April rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.8 percent.   

Total nonfarm employment increased +10,100 compared to April 2021. The Professional-Business Services (-300) sector recorded employment declines compared to one year ago. Leisure-Hospitality (+3,300), Manufacturing  (+1,500), Educational-Health Services (+1,500), and Retail Trade (+1,100) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year.

Kankakee, IL MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 6.1 percent in April 2022 from 6.6 percent in April 2021.  The last time the April rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 4.5 percent.
 
Total nonfarm employment increased +500 compared to April 2021. Professional-Business Services (-100) and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-100) sectors recorded employment declines compared to one year ago.  The Government (+200), Leisure-Hospitality (+200), Manufacturing (+100), Financial Activities (+100), and Wholesale Trade (+100) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year.


Note:  Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS.  Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.

You just read:

Unemployment Rates Down, Jobs Up in Nearly All Metros in April

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.