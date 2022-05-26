Unemployment Rates Down, Jobs Up in Nearly All Metros in April

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in April according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas with the exception of one.

"The continued positive trajectory of Illinois' economy is encouraging," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES and the Pritzker Administration are committed to supporting businesses and job seekers as they innovate, grow, and connect all across Illinois."

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+5.4%, +4,800), the Rockford MSA (+5.2%, +7,200), the Springfield MSA (+4.6%, +4,800), and the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+4.6%, +162,200). The Danville MSA saw no change in total nonfarm jobs. Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas); Manufacturing (thirteen areas); Other Services (twelve areas); Retail Trade and Government (eleven areas each); Professional and Business Services (ten areas); Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities and Education and Health Services (nine areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.9 points to 4.1%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.1 points to 3.7%), and the Rockford MSA (-1.5 points to 7.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 93 counties, increased in seven and was unchanged in two.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area April 2022* April 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.8% 4.6% -0.8 Carbondale-Marion 4.6% 5.5% -0.9 Champaign-Urbana 4.0% 4.8% -0.8 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.1% 7.0% -2.9 Danville 5.8% 6.4% -0.6 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.7% 5.8% -2.1 Decatur 7.0% 7.7% -0.7 Elgin 5.2% 6.1% -0.9 Kankakee 6.1% 6.6% -0.5 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.4% 5.3% -0.9 Peoria 5.4% 6.1% -0.7 Rockford 7.7% 9.2% -1.5 Springfield 4.6% 5.6% -1.0 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.3% 5.2% -0.9 Illinois Statewide 4.4% 6.4% -2.0 * Preliminary I ** Revised





























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - April 2022

Metropolitan Area April April Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 94,200 89,400 4,800 Carbondale-Marion MSA 58,000 56,200 1,800 Champaign-Urbana MSA 117,300 115,500 1,800 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,712,200 3,550,000 162,200 Danville MSA 25,900 25,900 0 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 183,600 176,200 7,400 Decatur MSA 48,700 46,800 1,900 Elgin Metro Division 252,000 242,100 9,900 Kankakee MSA 42,700 42,200 500 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 414,700 404,600 10,100 Peoria MSA 166,200 162,300 3,900 Rockford MSA 144,400 137,200 7,200 Springfield MSA 108,100 103,300 4,800 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 237,300 236,000 1,300 Illinois Statewide 5,990,800 5,760,000 230,800 *Preliminary | **Revised



Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Apr 2022 Apr 2021 Over the Year Change Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division Cook County 4.5 % 7.7 % -3.2 DuPage County 2.7 % 4.8 % -2.1 Grundy County 3.5 % 5.3 % -1.8 Kendall County 2.9 % 5.0 % -2.1 McHenry County 3.0 % 5.0 % -2.0 Will County 3.7 % 6.1 % -2.4 Elgin, IL Metro Division DeKalb County 4.9 % 5.9 % -1.0 Kane County 5.3 % 6.1 % -0.8 Lake & Kenosha, IL-WI Metro Division Lake County (IL) 4.7 % 5.4 % -0.7 Kankakee, IL MSA Kankakee County 6.1 % 6.6 % -0.5 Cities Aurora City 4.3 % 5.9 % -1.6 Chicago City 4.7 % 8.3 % -3.6 Elgin City 7.1 % 7.8 % -0.7 Joliet City 4.8 % 7.8 % -3.0 Kankakee City 8.7 % 10.1 % -1.4 Naperville City 2.2 % 4.0 % -1.8

* Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Local_Area_Unemployment_Statistics.aspx





Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.1 percent in April 2022 from 7.0 percent in April 2021. The last time the April rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.8 percent.



Total nonfarm employment increased +162,200 compared to April 2021. The Financial Activities (-400) sector had employment declines from a year ago. The Leisure-Hospitality (+58,500), Professional-Business Services (+32,800), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+18,500), and Government (+13,700) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year.

Elgin, IL Metro Division

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.2 percent in April 2022 from 6.1 percent in April 2021. The last time the April rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 4.0 percent.

Total nonfarm employment increased +9,900 compared to April 2021. The Construction (-100) sector had employment declines from a year ago. The Leisure-Hospitality (+2,400), Retail Trade (+2,200), Government (+1,500), Manufacturing (+1,200), and Educational-Health Services (+1,000) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year.

Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.4 percent in April 2022 from 5.3 percent in April 2021. The last time the April rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.8 percent.

Total nonfarm employment increased +10,100 compared to April 2021. The Professional-Business Services (-300) sector recorded employment declines compared to one year ago. Leisure-Hospitality (+3,300), Manufacturing (+1,500), Educational-Health Services (+1,500), and Retail Trade (+1,100) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year.

Kankakee, IL MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 6.1 percent in April 2022 from 6.6 percent in April 2021. The last time the April rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 4.5 percent.



Total nonfarm employment increased +500 compared to April 2021. Professional-Business Services (-100) and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-100) sectors recorded employment declines compared to one year ago. The Government (+200), Leisure-Hospitality (+200), Manufacturing (+100), Financial Activities (+100), and Wholesale Trade (+100) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year.



Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.

