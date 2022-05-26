Submit Release
Unemployment Rates Down, Jobs Up in Nearly All Metros in April

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in April according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas with the exception of one.

"The continued positive trajectory of Illinois' economy is encouraging," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.  "IDES and the Pritzker Administration are committed to supporting businesses and job seekers as they innovate, grow, and connect all across Illinois."

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+5.4%, +4,800), the Rockford MSA (+5.2%, +7,200), the Springfield MSA (+4.6%, +4,800), and the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+4.6%, +162,200). The Danville MSA saw no change in total nonfarm jobs. Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas); Manufacturing (thirteen areas); Other Services (twelve areas); Retail Trade and Government (eleven areas each); Professional and Business Services (ten areas); Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities and Education and Health Services (nine areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.9 points to 4.1%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.1 points to 3.7%), and the Rockford MSA (-1.5 points to 7.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 93 counties, increased in seven and was unchanged in two.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

April 2022*

April 2021**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.8%

4.6%

-0.8

Carbondale-Marion

4.6%

5.5%

-0.9

Champaign-Urbana

4.0%

4.8%

-0.8

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.1%

7.0%

-2.9

Danville

5.8%

6.4%

-0.6

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.7%

5.8%

-2.1

Decatur

7.0%

7.7%

-0.7

Elgin

5.2%

6.1%

-0.9

Kankakee

6.1%

6.6%

-0.5

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

4.4%

5.3%

-0.9

Peoria

5.4%

6.1%

-0.7

Rockford

7.7%

9.2%

-1.5

Springfield

4.6%

5.6%

-1.0

St. Louis (IL-Section)

4.3%

5.2%

-0.9

Illinois Statewide

4.4%

6.4%

-2.0

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 
















Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - April 2022

Metropolitan Area

April

April

Over-the-Year

 

2022*

2021**

Change

Bloomington MSA

94,200

89,400

4,800

Carbondale-Marion MSA

58,000

56,200

1,800

Champaign-Urbana MSA

117,300

115,500

1,800

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,712,200

3,550,000

162,200

Danville MSA

25,900

25,900

0

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

183,600

176,200

7,400

Decatur MSA

48,700

46,800

1,900

Elgin Metro Division

252,000

242,100

9,900

Kankakee MSA

42,700

42,200

500

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

414,700

404,600

10,100

Peoria MSA

166,200

162,300

3,900

Rockford MSA

144,400

137,200

7,200

Springfield MSA

108,100

103,300

4,800

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

237,300

236,000

1,300

Illinois Statewide

5,990,800

5,760,000

230,800

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Apr 2022

Apr 2021

Over the Year Change

  
 

Decatur MSA

 

 

 

  

Macon County

7.0 %

7.7 %

-0.7

  

Springfield MSA

 

 

 

  

Menard County

3.8 %

4.0 %

-0.2

  

Sangamon County

4.7 %

5.7 %

-1.0

  

Cities

 

 

 

  

Decatur City

7.8 %

9.4 %

-1.6

  

Rock Island City

4.7 %

6.4 %

-1.7

  

Springfield City

4.9 %

6.6 %

-1.7

  

Counties

 

 

 

  

Adams County

3.4 %

3.8 %

-0.4

  

Brown County

2.1 %

2.2 %

-0.1

  

Calhoun County

4.0 %

4.9 %

-0.9

  

Christian County

5.0 %

5.4 %

-0.4

  

De Witt County

4.1 %

4.9 %

-0.8

  

Greene County

4.1 %

4.4 %

-0.3

  

Hancock County

4.1 %

4.4 %

-0.3

  

Jersey County

3.7 %

4.3 %

-0.6

  

Logan County

4.3 %

4.7 %

-0.4

  

McDonough County

4.2 %

4.7 %

-0.5

  

Macoupin County

4.0 %

4.5 %

-0.5

  

Montgomery County

4.8 %

5.3 %

-0.5

  

Morgan County

4.3 %

4.8 %

-0.5

  

Moultrie County

3.3 %

3.4 %

-0.1

  

Piatt County

3.6 %

3.8 %

-0.2

  

Pike County

4.4 %

4.0 %

0.4

  

Schuyler County

3.4 %

3.5 %

-0.1

  

Scott County

5.1 %

4.8 %

0.3

  

Shelby County

4.1 %

4.1 %

0.0

  

Other Areas

 

 

 

  

LWIA 19

6.6 %

7.4 %

-0.8

  

LWIA 20

4.6 %

5.5 %

-0.9

  

LWIA 21

4.3 %

4.7 %

-0.4

  

Central EDR

5.0 %

5.7 %

-0.7

  

Central Illinois Highlights

Decatur MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 7.0 percent in April 2022 from 7.7 percent in April 2021. There were an estimated 3,246 unemployed people in the labor force in April 2022.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Decatur metro area increased by +1,900 compared to one year ago.

Employment increased in Construction and Mining (+800), Leisure and Hospitality (+400), Manufacturing (+300), Educational and Health Services (+200), Retail Trade (+200), Other Services (+100), and Financial Activities (+100).

Payrolls were unchanged in Wholesale Trade, Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities, and Information.

April payrolls declined in Professional and Business Services (-100) and Government (-100).

Springfield MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.6 percent in April 2022 from 5.6 percent in April 2021. There were an estimated 4,787 unemployed people in the labor force in April 2022.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Springfield metro area increased by +4,800 compared to one year ago.

Payrolls increased in Educational and Health Services (+1,700), Leisure and Hospitality (+1,100), Professional and Business Services (+800), Information (+800), Retail Trade (+300), Other Services (+200), Manufacturing (+200), and Government (+200).

No payroll changes were reported in Wholesale Trade or Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities.

Decreased employment was reported in Financial Activities (-400) and Mining and Construction (-100).


Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS.  Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.


Unemployment Rates Down, Jobs Up in Nearly All Metros in April

