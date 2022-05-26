Unemployment Rates Down, Jobs Up in Nearly All Metros in April

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in April according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas with the exception of one.

"The continued positive trajectory of Illinois' economy is encouraging," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES and the Pritzker Administration are committed to supporting businesses and job seekers as they innovate, grow, and connect all across Illinois."

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+5.4%, +4,800), the Rockford MSA (+5.2%, +7,200), the Springfield MSA (+4.6%, +4,800), and the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+4.6%, +162,200). The Danville MSA saw no change in total nonfarm jobs. Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas); Manufacturing (thirteen areas); Other Services (twelve areas); Retail Trade and Government (eleven areas each); Professional and Business Services (ten areas); Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities and Education and Health Services (nine areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.9 points to 4.1%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.1 points to 3.7%), and the Rockford MSA (-1.5 points to 7.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 93 counties, increased in seven and was unchanged in two.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area April 2022* April 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.8% 4.6% -0.8 Carbondale-Marion 4.6% 5.5% -0.9 Champaign-Urbana 4.0% 4.8% -0.8 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.1% 7.0% -2.9 Danville 5.8% 6.4% -0.6 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.7% 5.8% -2.1 Decatur 7.0% 7.7% -0.7 Elgin 5.2% 6.1% -0.9 Kankakee 6.1% 6.6% -0.5 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.4% 5.3% -0.9 Peoria 5.4% 6.1% -0.7 Rockford 7.7% 9.2% -1.5 Springfield 4.6% 5.6% -1.0 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.3% 5.2% -0.9 Illinois Statewide 4.4% 6.4% -2.0 * Preliminary I ** Revised





























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - April 2022

Metropolitan Area April April Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 94,200 89,400 4,800 Carbondale-Marion MSA 58,000 56,200 1,800 Champaign-Urbana MSA 117,300 115,500 1,800 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,712,200 3,550,000 162,200 Danville MSA 25,900 25,900 0 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 183,600 176,200 7,400 Decatur MSA 48,700 46,800 1,900 Elgin Metro Division 252,000 242,100 9,900 Kankakee MSA 42,700 42,200 500 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 414,700 404,600 10,100 Peoria MSA 166,200 162,300 3,900 Rockford MSA 144,400 137,200 7,200 Springfield MSA 108,100 103,300 4,800 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 237,300 236,000 1,300 Illinois Statewide 5,990,800 5,760,000 230,800 *Preliminary | **Revised

Labor Market Area Apr 2022 Apr 2021 Over the Year Change Decatur MSA Macon County 7.0 % 7.7 % -0.7 Springfield MSA Menard County 3.8 % 4.0 % -0.2 Sangamon County 4.7 % 5.7 % -1.0 Cities Decatur City 7.8 % 9.4 % -1.6 Rock Island City 4.7 % 6.4 % -1.7 Springfield City 4.9 % 6.6 % -1.7 Counties Adams County 3.4 % 3.8 % -0.4 Brown County 2.1 % 2.2 % -0.1 Calhoun County 4.0 % 4.9 % -0.9 Christian County 5.0 % 5.4 % -0.4 De Witt County 4.1 % 4.9 % -0.8 Greene County 4.1 % 4.4 % -0.3 Hancock County 4.1 % 4.4 % -0.3 Jersey County 3.7 % 4.3 % -0.6 Logan County 4.3 % 4.7 % -0.4 McDonough County 4.2 % 4.7 % -0.5 Macoupin County 4.0 % 4.5 % -0.5 Montgomery County 4.8 % 5.3 % -0.5 Morgan County 4.3 % 4.8 % -0.5 Moultrie County 3.3 % 3.4 % -0.1 Piatt County 3.6 % 3.8 % -0.2 Pike County 4.4 % 4.0 % 0.4 Schuyler County 3.4 % 3.5 % -0.1 Scott County 5.1 % 4.8 % 0.3 Shelby County 4.1 % 4.1 % 0.0 Other Areas LWIA 19 6.6 % 7.4 % -0.8 LWIA 20 4.6 % 5.5 % -0.9 LWIA 21 4.3 % 4.7 % -0.4 Central EDR 5.0 % 5.7 % -0.7

Central Illinois Highlights

Decatur MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 7.0 percent in April 2022 from 7.7 percent in April 2021. There were an estimated 3,246 unemployed people in the labor force in April 2022.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Decatur metro area increased by +1,900 compared to one year ago.

Employment increased in Construction and Mining (+800), Leisure and Hospitality (+400), Manufacturing (+300), Educational and Health Services (+200), Retail Trade (+200), Other Services (+100), and Financial Activities (+100).

Payrolls were unchanged in Wholesale Trade, Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities, and Information.

April payrolls declined in Professional and Business Services (-100) and Government (-100).

Springfield MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.6 percent in April 2022 from 5.6 percent in April 2021. There were an estimated 4,787 unemployed people in the labor force in April 2022.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Springfield metro area increased by +4,800 compared to one year ago.

Payrolls increased in Educational and Health Services (+1,700), Leisure and Hospitality (+1,100), Professional and Business Services (+800), Information (+800), Retail Trade (+300), Other Services (+200), Manufacturing (+200), and Government (+200).

No payroll changes were reported in Wholesale Trade or Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities.

Decreased employment was reported in Financial Activities (-400) and Mining and Construction (-100).



Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.



