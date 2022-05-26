Sorbitan Esters Market is Expected to Reach US$1721.5 Mn by the End of 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 5.2%: Fairfield Market Research

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorbitan esters are expected to garner the attention of the chemical research fraternity in the times to follow. The chemical industry has continually gravitated towards researching compounds of commercial significance, leading the former to derive new methods for procuring novel compounds. As the chemical industry invests in the study of esterification reactions, sorbitan esters shall witness sustained demand across key industrial echelons. Furthermore, the growing use of emulsifiers and solubilizers as intermediary products in key industries has also given a push to market expansion.

Fairfield Market Research predicts that the global sorbitan esters market would clock in revenues worth US$1721.5 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period between 2021 and 2025.

Global Sorbitan Esters Market: Key Highlights

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a prominent regional segment with 22% share of the global sorbitan esters market.





Amongst the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors, the latter is expected to exhibit formidable demand with an expected growth rate of 6.6% by the end of 2025.



Looking For a Sample Copy of This Report? Request the Same Here: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/global-sorbitan-esters-market/request-sample

Use of Sorbitan Esters for Manufacturing Margarine and Chocolate to Ramp Up Demand

The food and beverages industry continues to lend a share of its revenues to several other sectors and markets. This holds true in the case of the chemical industry too wherein food researchers have shown liberal investment interests. The use of sorbitan esters in manufacturing margarine, chocolate, and a range of bakery products has unravelled new growth opportunities across the market. Furthermore, the visible inclination of the population towards vegan products has also played an underhanded role in driving demand for sorbitan esters. The cosmetics industry, although ranking second to the food industry in terms of market share, is expected to fetch fresh revenues for the market.

Popularity of Bakery Items in Europe to Shore Up Growth of Regional Market

The sorbitan esters market in Europe was assessed to register a net worth of US$230 Bn in 2020. The presence of a large number of bakeries that prioritize organic and homemade styles of preparation has given an impetus to market expansion. Furthermore, the popularity of bread across several European countries has also facilitated market growth.

Some of the prominent vendors operating in the global sorbitan esters market are Esterchem Ltd, Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc, Lonza Group AG, and Merck KGaA.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/global-sorbitan-esters-market/request-customization

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS Form Coverage • Liquid

• Solid

• Semi-Solid/Paste Product Type Coverage • Sorbitan Monolaurate



• Sorbitan Monostearate



• Sorbitan Monooleate



• Sorbitan Trioleate



• Sorbitan Monopalmitate



• Sorbitan Sequioleate Application Coverage • Cosmetics and Personal Care Products



• Facial Care



• Body Care



• Others



• Food and Beverages Processing



• Confectionery



• Bakery



• Oil & Fats



• Non-Alcoholic Beverages



• Soups and Gravies



• Pharmaceuticals



• Lubricants & Waxes



• Animal Nutrition & Pet Food



• Industrial



• Textile



• Others Geographical Coverage • North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Rest of the World (RoW) Leading Companies • Dupont



• Oleon Holding NV



• Esterchem Ltd



• Lonza Group AG



• Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc



• Merck KGaA



• Ivanhoe Industries Inc



• Penta International Corp



• Avatar Corporation



• SABO S.p.A. Report Highlights Key Market Indicators, Macro factors analysis, Supply Chain Analysis,

Key Regulations, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Key Patents,

Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends,

Competition Landscape, COVID-19 Impact Analysis

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com