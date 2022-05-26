PRESS RELEASE: SITUATIONAL REPORT ON COVID-19 PANDEMIC (22nd -24th May 2022)

SAMOA, May 26 - The Ministry of Health’s latest report confirmed 302 new COVID-19 cases from 2.00pm of May 22nd to 2pm of May 24th. 301 confirmed community cases and 1 new cases detected at the border. This takes the total number of positive cases (both community and border cases) in Samoa to 13,145. There are five (5) patients currently in managed isolation at Moto’otua Hospital.

Adhering to public health measures such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and washing of hands are important in maintaining good hygiene and in containing the spread of the virus. Vaccination remains our best defense against the virus. Please visit the nearest hospital if you have not done your first or second dose, as well as a booster. Keeping our aiga and loved ones safe is everyone’s responsibility.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time May 22nd to 2:00pm May 24th 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/).