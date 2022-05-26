Submit Release
JPMorgan Chase announces fresh capital injection into Việt Nam

VIETNAM, May 26 -  

JP Morgan has greatly expanded its operations in Việt Nam since setting up its local office in 1995. — Photo sgbank.vn

HCM CITY — JP Morgan Chase on Thursday announced a capital injection of US$123 million into its branch entity in HCM City, bringing the firm’s total capital investment into Việt Nam from $77 million to $200 million, or VNĐ4.6 trillion.

The capital will be used over the next few years to fund the expansion of the bank’s onshore services and capabilities and support its fast-growing suite of product offerings and increase the hiring of local talent.

JP Morgan has greatly expanded its operations in Việt Nam since setting up its local office in 1995, with the firm now providing a wide array of banking solutions across corporate banking, investment banking advisory, payments and capital markets.

“With more than 25 years of history and as a leading international investment bank with an on-the-ground presence, JP Morgan has built a robust franchise in Việt Nam committed to serving the needs of both local corporations and multinational firms operating here. We are proud to be part of the country’s growth and development and will continue to invest to cater to our clients and support the economy’s rapid expansion,” said Phan Bích Vân, senior country officer for Việt Nam and general director of JPMorgan Chase's HCM City Branch.

The capital injection was approved by the State Bank of Việt Nam last week. — VNS

