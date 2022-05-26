Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of May 23

Memorial Day weekend is almost here. While this holiday weekend serves as the unofficial start to summer, it also provides us with the opportunity to gather together and pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Veterans are, and always have been, an important part of our state’s history and framework. As Memorial Day draws near, I hope you will take some time to pause and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom and to thank those who are selflessly sharing their time, talents and skills and making countless personal sacrifices to protect Missourians and all U.S. citizens from threats to our freedom and safety.

