Weathering Industry Challenges and Trends at the 2022 FMI Energy & Store Development Conference.

May 26, 2022

By: Carol Abel, Vice President, Education Program Development, FMI

After a two-year hiatus, FMI is welcoming attendees in-person for the Energy & Store Development Conference September 19-21, 2022, in Orlando, FL.

The food retail industry has shifted drastically, with changing consumer trends and habits driving many retailers to implement new strategies impacting store formats, energy efficiency and refrigeration. This change is happening at an unprecedented pace, driving quicker decisions that impact all aspects of store operations. Retailers must also keep up with changing environmental regulations that impact equipment purchase decisions and remodeling timelines.

The E+SD Conference is well positioned to explore topics that have taken high priority in this new retail environment. Attendees can expect to hear about:

  • Trends shaping refrigeration technology.
  • The impact of ecommerce on store layout.
  • Strategies for handling labor shortages.
  • The impact of supply chain challenges on store development.

Expect a deep dive on topics including:

  • The regulatory environment.
  • New refrigerants and refrigeration technology.
  • AIM Act compliance.
  • Power purchase agreements.
  • Resiliency versus efficiency.
  • Commissioning and retro commissioning.
  • Electric vehicles.

This peer-led event delivers three full days of forward-thinking education, and focused sessions with practical solutions. Meet face-to-face with suppliers showcasing their latest innovative products in the Manufacturing Retailer Exchange. And enjoy ample opportunities to reconnect with old friends and make valuable new connections. With so much in store, we hope to see you there!

Registration is now open. Retailers can take advantage of exclusive savings while it lasts.

