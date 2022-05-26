Submit Release
De Lima lauds selection of Toots Ople as migrants workers chief

May 24, 2022

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima commended the selection of Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) rights advocate Susan "Toots" Ople as Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, said Ople is the best choice for the job considering the years she spent advocating for the rights of OFWs.

"I laud the selection of, or offer to, Susan 'Toots' Ople to head the newly created Department of Migrant Workers (DMW)," De Lima said in her Dispatch from Crame No. 1,265.

"If the incoming administration is to make good on their promises to our migrant workers, there is no better choice than Toots Ople. She is truly her father's daughter. The late Senate President Blas Ople made a career championing labor rights, and Toots spent her life continuing her family's legacy," she added.

Ople, founder and president of the non-profit organization Blas Ople Policy Center, reportedly accepted the offer to join the Cabinet of the incoming administration and head the newly-created DMW.

Ople earlier shared that should she accept the government position, her first priority would be to implement the Department of Migrant Workers Act, and to ensure that the DMW structure is capable of addressing the concerns of OFWs and their families.

According to the lady Senator from Bicol, Ople "has the heart and brains to take on such critical work as shepherding the DMW.

"Her life-long work advocating for OFW rights and concerns makes her the best choice for the job.

"I pray for Toots' good health so that she may be able to take on this challenge. For our country's sake and especially those of the OFWs," she added.

