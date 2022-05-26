Villar: Senate ratifies report harmonizing bills on the management of waste packaging

PHILIPPINES, May 26 - Press Release

May 26, 2022 Senate ratifies report harmonizing bills on the management of waste plastic packaging The Senate on Monday ratified the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of bills institutionalizing the mechanism of extended producers' responsibility (EPR) on waste plastic packaging. Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change, during the Senate plenary session, pushed for the ratification of the report on Senate Bill No. 2425 and House Bill No. 10696. Villar said the bill will institutionalize EPR as a practical policy approach to efficient waste management. "The proposed legislation focuses on waste reduction, recovery and recycling and the development of environment-friendly products that advocates the internationally-accepted principle on sustainable consumption and production, circular economy and producers' full responsibility throughout the life cycle of their products," Villar said in her sponsorship speech. She said EPR mandates large enterprises also referred to as obliged enterprises, to establish or phase-in programs for the plastic packaging of their products in order to efficiently manage plastic packaging waste and reduce the production, importation, supply or use of plastic packaging. "The obliged enterprises may voluntarily organize themselves to form or authorize a producer responsibility organization for the purpose of establishing a viable platform to implement their EPR program," Villar said. Under the reconciled version of the two bills, target dates were set for the recovery of plastic product footprint generated during the immediately preceding year upon the effectivity of the act as follows: 20 percent by December 31, 2023;

40 percent by December 31, 2024;

50 percent by December 31, 2025;

60 percent by December 31, 2026;

70 percent by December 31, 2027;

80 percent by December 31, 2028; and every year thereafter. For this purpose, obliged enterprises are also mandated to submit the report of their compliance including appropriate documentation to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. Senado, niratipikahan ang report na nagtutugma sa bills sa waste plastic packaging management. Niratipikahan ng Senado noong Lunes ang bicameral conference committee report sa magkakasalungat na probisyon ng bills na nagtatakda sa mekanismo ng extended producers' responsibility (EPR) sa waste plastic packaging. Sa Senate plenary session, isinulong ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, chairperson ng Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change, ang ratification ng report sa Senate Bill No. 2425 at House Bill No. 10696. Sinabi ni Villar na sa ilalim ng bill, gagawing institusyunado ang EPR bilang practical policy approach sa mas epektibong waste management. "The proposed legislation focuses on waste reduction, recovery and recycling and the development of environment-friendly products that advocates the internationally-accepted principle on sustainable consumption and production, circular economy and producers' full responsibility throughout the life cycle of their products," ani Villar sa kanyang sponsorship speech. Ipinahayag ni Villar na itinatakda ng EPR na magtatag ang malalaking enterprises o obliged enterprises ng phase-in programs sa plastic packaging ng kanilang mga produkto para sa mas epektibong pangangasiwa ng plastic packaging waste at mabawasan ang production, importation, supply o paggamit ng plastic packaging. "The obliged enterprises may voluntarily organize themselves to form or authorize a producer responsibility organization for the purpose of establishing a viable platform to implement their EPR program," ani Villar. Sa ilalim ng reconciled version ng dalawang bills, may target dates sa recovery ng plastic product footprint mula sa nakaraang taon mula sa effectivity nito gaya ng sumusunod: 20 percent sa December 31, 2023;

40 percent sa December 31, 2024;

50 percent sa December 31, 2025;

60 percent sa December 31, 2026;

70 percent sa December 31, 2027;

80 percent sa December 31, 2028; at sa susunod na kada taon. Dahil dito, kinakailangan ding magsumite ng obliged enterprises sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources ng report ng kanilang compliance kabilang ang nararapat na documentation.###