FundHER World Capital Announces 2 Recipients of 1% Share of Business

DRA Family Office managing member Rose Vitale has announced the first two recipients of FundHER World Capital Shares as Rachelle Fender and Cherilyn Murer, JD.

Vitale is giving away 10% of her shares in FundHER World Capital to select partners who have demonstrated personal integrity and a commitment to revolutionizing how women business owners get funding.

“Each recipient of a 1% share in my company has been hand-selected over a rigorous multi-year vetting process,” Vitale explains.

“Everyone I am choosing has a specific characteristic that will be integral to moving our business forward and getting more money into the hands of women business owners.”

Rachelle Fender is a humanitarian who has spent the last decade empowering women in rural Kenya. Her work enabled access to life-sustaining services, healthcare, income training, and micro-lending to support women’s self-sufficiency in the region.

Says Fender, “I witnessed the uplifting of communities by economically empowering women in a developing country. I believe the same upward mobility can also happen in developed countries.”

In partnership with DRA Family Office, Fender is focused on revolutionizing access to capital for women-founded businesses in the United States. She is inspired by the shared vision of accelerating innovation and business growth in the U.S. by funding women founders who have created innovative products or services that solve unmet needs.

Says Fender, “Giving women access to more funding opportunities in the U.S. will inevitably help and uplift women around the world.”

Cherilyn Murer is an entrepreneur, educator, and author with vast legal and operational expertise. She has spent her career working to help women, seeing it as her responsibility to help others achieve success.

“The greater success one has, the greater responsibility one has to help others,” Murer says. “In particular, it is important to help other women grow and have confidence in themselves to thrive in business, industry, education, the arts, and entrepreneurship.”

DRA Family Office is committed to disrupting funding for women-owned and women-led businesses and is seeking investors passionate about helping women.

