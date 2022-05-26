Epoxy Coating Market Demands, Regional and Global Analysis, Size, Trends and Revenue by Forecast 2029
Epoxy Coating Market is expected to reach USD 54.15 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.12 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The superior Epoxy Coating market report gives market analysis by taking into account market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Epoxy Coating industry. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this report. This reliable report estimates 2022-2029 market development trends for Epoxy Coating industry. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. Lastly, the credible Epoxy Coating report makes some important proposals for a new project of the market before evaluating its feasibility.
The first class Epoxy Coating report puts on view significant product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the Epoxy Coating industry by the key players. Furthermore, this market research report also provides a watchful investigation of the current state of the market which covers several market dynamics. An exhaustive analysis of the factors influencing the investment is also provided in this business report which forecasts impending opportunities for the businesses and develops the strategies to improve return on investment (ROI). By understanding client’s requirements precisely and following them firmly, the significant Epoxy Coating market report has been structured.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the epoxy coating market was valued at USD 36.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 54.15 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.12 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.
Market Definition
Epoxy resins are a type of synthetic resins used in manufacturing of plastics and adhesives. The selection of the epoxies depends on the types of humidity, environmental exposure, substrate, temperature, surface preparation, induction time, application time, and others. The ratio of the mixture of epoxy with the hardener is different for different products and describes the efficiency of the coatings. These resins are extensively recognised for their versatile properties such as resistance to abrasion, extreme toughness, and outstanding dimensional stability. Epoxy resins deliver an external coating called epoxy coating that aids as a superb resistance to corrosive chemicals, UV light, and heat. Furthermore, they offer outstanding adhesion to surfaces of fibres, metals, glass, and some other materials. Superior properties of epoxy coatings are expected to drive the global market for epoxy coatings during the forecast period.
Some of the major players operating in the epoxy coating market are:
BASF SE (Germany)
AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)
PPG Industries (U.S.)
Valspar (U.S.)
The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)
Axalta Coating Systems LLC (US)
Berger Paints India Limited (India)
Nippon (India) Paint Company Limited (India)
KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD (Japan)
RPM International (US)
Tikkurila OYJ (Finland)
Endura Manufacturing Company Ltd (Canada)
Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)
TAO-CHUGOKU CO., LTD. (Thailand)
Thermal Chem Corporation (US)
Asian Paints (India)
MBCC Group (Germany)
Global Epoxy Coating Market Scope
The epoxy coating market is segmented on the basis of technology and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Technology
Waterborne
Solvent Borne
Powder-Based
Application
Construction
Adhesives
Transportation
Paints and Coatings
General Industrial
Electrical and Electronics
Others
Epoxy Coating Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Rise in demand due to large application
Epoxy coatings are particularly useful for metal, floors, and other surfaces that require a protective covering that dries quickly. Epoxy coatings can be utilised as epoxy floor paints in flooring applications such as commercial or industrial. It is also used over concrete floors in the use of industrial and commercial applications such as in commercial and retail stores, airplane hangars, airplane hangars industrial plants, airplane hangars, hospitals, showrooms, manufacturing plants, garages, etc.
Rapid urbanization and high investment
Rapid urbanization and high investment in the construction region in developing countries like India, is the main contributing aspect to the epoxy surface coatings market trends that are expected to drive the epoxy coating market growth rate.
Increasing Demand of waterborne coatings
Government regulations to meet clean air standards have provided a drive for coating formulators to rise use of waterborne coatings. Waterborne coatings segment is anticipated to witness a high growth rate during forecast period due to its use for moisture barrier feature
Increase the demand in building and construction sector
The building and construction sector is rising rapidly in both developing and developed economies, due to growing demand for commercial space such as malls, offices, hotels, industrial corridors, and others. Also, increasing investments in building infrastructure in some countries have led the building and construction sector to witness significant growth
Opportunities
Technology advancement
The epoxy coating technology is mainly related with the regulations which has related to VOC emission, compared to older technologies, epoxies coatings are capable of dropping overall environmental impact, which will act as market drivers and further boost beneficial opportunities for the market's growth rate.
Rising interest in self-cleaning super-hydrophobic surface
Super-hydrophobicity on surfaces are the combination of chemical modifications and surface texturing. Super hydrophobic nanocomposites can be applied to create a super hydrophobic coating, using polymers such as epoxy to coat the highly accessible surfaces and normally touched surfaces. These augmented epoxy surface coatings applications are thus expected to increase the scope of the overall industry share in the upcoming years.
Epoxy Coating Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The epoxy coating market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technology and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the epoxy coating market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.
Asia-Pacific dominates the epoxy coating market in terms of market share and revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for epoxy coating in this region. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the epoxy coating market, with China leading the way in terms of rising demand from industries including manufacturing, automotive, and construction of epoxy coating. Due of the ease of rising demand from industries including manufacturing, automotive, and construction of epoxy coating, China is leading the Asia-Pacific market.
During the projected period, North America is expected to be the fastest developing region due to the rising construction activities on account of low interest on housing loans coupled with the desire to advance public infrastructure to attract tourism.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Key Indicators Analysed:
Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin & Sales by Product Types.
Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its production, consumption, import & export, sales volume & revenue forecast.
Market Analysis by Product Type: The report covers majority Product Types in the Epoxy Coating Industry, including its product specifications by each key player, volume, sales by Volume and Value (M USD).
Market Analysis by Application Type: Based on the Epoxy Coating Industry and its applications, the market is further sub-segmented into several major Application of its industry. It provides you with the market size, CAGR & forecast by each industry applications.
Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
Porters Five Force Analysis: The report will provide with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
