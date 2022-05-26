Cleaning Robot Market Size, Trends And Forecast | Ecovacs Robotics, iRobot Corporation, Samsung Electronics

Emergen Research Logo

Cleaning Robot Market Technological advancement in the robotics field, dearth of domestic help services in several countries across the globe.

Market size: USD 6.90 Billion in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 23.0%, Market Trends: Increasing penetration of Artificial Intelligence and automation in household devices” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cleaning robot market size is expected to reach USD 36.05 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 23.0%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Key factors such as increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Home Area Networks (HAN) technologies, rising adoption of smart home devices, and improving standard of living of people are driving global market revenue growth.

A cleaning robot is an autonomous robot widely used to clean floors, lawns, windows, and pools combined with sensors and robotic drives that can be operated via smartphones. These cleaning robots are widely used in residential sector due to high cost of housekeeping services. These robots eliminate human efforts, added costs of offering overtime to the domestic help, provide better cleaning, and saves time. Cleaning robots are widely used in various industrial applications such as warehouses, manufacturing, automotive, and food and beverage sector.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/728

Factors such as increasing demand for personal and professional cleaning robots in commercial and residential buildings, increasing demand for floor cleaning robots in hospitals and healthcare services, airports, grocery stores, and rising investments to develop enhanced cleaning robots with additional features are supporting market revenue growth.

Key highlights in the report:

Among the product type, the floor cleaning robot segment is expected to account for largest revenue growth between 2021 and 2028 owing to factors such as high cost of house help services at residencies and increasing adoption of floor cleaning robots at hospitals to get rid of hospital-acquired infections.

Based on the type, the personal cleaning segment is expected to account for significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing adoption of smart home devices and robotic vacuum cleaners, rising disposable income, and availability of efficient, lightweight, and compact cleaning robots performing basic tasks like sweeping and mopping are fueling segment revenue growth.

Based on application, the industrial segment revenue is expected to expand at rapid CAGR over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and increasing adoption of cleaning robots across various industrial sectors such as automotive, food and beverage, or manufacturing, along with warehouses are boosting demand for cleaning robots in the industrial sector.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/728

Competitive Outlook:

The global Cleaning Robot market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Cleaning Robot market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Ecovacs Robotics, iRobot Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Roborock, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SharkNinja, Neato Robotics, Cecotec Innovaciones S.L., and Panasonic Corporation.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cleaning-robot-market

Emergen has segmented the global cleaning robots market based on product, type, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Lawn-cleaning Robot

Window-cleaning Robot

Floor-cleaning Robot

Pool-cleaning Robot

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Professional Cleaning Robot

Personal Cleaning Robot

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Healthcare

Others

For further queries, please reach out to our team @https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/728

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Cleaning Robot market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Cleaning Robot market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/728

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries regarding the report or customization options, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

indoor farming technology market

https://www.google.az/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/indoor-farming-technology-market

signal intelligence market

https://www.google.az/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/signal-intelligence-market

high acuity information solutions market

https://www.google.az/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-acuity-information-solutions-market

plant-based food & beverages alternatives market

https://www.google.az/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plant-based-food-and-beverages-alternatives-market

cloud billing market

https://www.google.az/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-billing-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-cleaning-robot-market