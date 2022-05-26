Written by Insp. Daniel Russell of Troop K

The Maine Motor Transport Association Maine State Truck Driving Championship was back this year for the first time since 2019 and Troop K Commercial Vehicle Enforcement was proud to be there to assist with the pre-trip inspection competition again.

The Maine State Police would like to congratulate Haleigh Fickett of Corinth, a transport truck driver for RH Foster Energy for placing 1st place in the Tanker Truck class at the competition. Haleigh, who is 24 years old, competed against 11 of the top tanker truck drivers in the state and won. Haleigh will be moving on to the National Truck Driving Championships in Indianapolis in August to represent Maine with the winners of the 8 other classes of trucks from Maine. This was her first year competing. Haleigh is an alumni of Tri-County Technical School in Dexter having attended the CDL training program while in high school. High school students in Maine who attended CDL training programs receive up to 2 academic years of training tuition free, in comparison to adult programs that generally receive 4 to 8 weeks of training. Troop K has been involved with the technical center programs throughout Maine for many years and we are proud of Haleigh, her commitment to safety on Maine’s roads, and her accomplishment!

If you see Haleigh delivering gas to your local RH Foster store, or out on the highway, please congratulate her! Also, please give her the room she needs to do her job safely. Haleigh’s truck is 70 feet long and weighs over 20 times as much as your car, so please don’t cut her off, stay out of her blind spots, and if you are behind her remember: If you can’t see her in the mirrors of the truck, she can’t see you!

Thank you for delivering the gas we need for our cruisers Haleigh, we couldn’t get to the next call without you!