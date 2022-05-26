Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Trends, Revenue & is Grow at a CAGR of 51.37% by 2029
Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Component, Business Strategies, Deployment Model, Emerging Trends, Future Opportunities and Applications
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 51.37% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 6.35 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 175.22 billion by 2029. “Patients” dominates the end user segment of the artificial intelligence in healthcare market owing to the increasing product launches, availability of the larger patient pool, high resource availability, high penetration of high speed internet and advancements in healthcare technologies. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Surging prevalence of chronic and acute disorders and diseases all around the globe owing to various internal and external factors is one of the major factors responsible for fostering growth of the market. Rising patient pool especially in the developing economies is carving the way for the growth of the market.
Surging prevalence of chronic and acute disorders and diseases all around the globe owing to various internal and external factors is one of the major factors responsible for fostering growth of the market. Rising patient pool especially in the developing economies is carving the way for the growth of the market.
Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies have led to the advancements in the medical technology and have improved the quality of healthcare facilities.
The increase in the funding by the federal government is set to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, growth and expansion of healthcare industry being driven by both public and private players especially in the developing economies will create lucrative personal health devices market growth opportunities.
Top Leading Key Players of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market:
NVIDIA Corporation (US)
Intel Corporation (US)
IBM (US)
Google LLC (US)
Microsoft (US)
General Vision Inc. (US)
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)
Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)
Medtronic (Ireland)
CloudMedx Inc. (US)
Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)
Oncora Medical (US)
Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Scope
Offering
Hardware
Software
Services
Technology
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
Context- Aware Computing
Computer Vision
Application
Robot-assisted Surgery
Virtual Assistants
Administrative Workflow Assistants
Connected Machines
Diagnosis
Clinical Trials
Fraud Detection
Cyber security
Dosage Error Reduction
End user
Patients
Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies
Healthcare Payers
Others
Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Table of Content
Chapters 01: Executive Summary
Chapters 02: Scope of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Report
Chapters 03: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Landscape
Chapters 04: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Sizing
Chapters 05: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segmentation By Product
Chapters 06: Five Forces Analysis
Chapters 07: Customer Landscape
Chapters 08: Geographic Landscape
Chapters 09: Decision Framework
Chapters 10: Drivers and Challenges
Chapters 11: Market Trends
Chapters 12: Vendor Landscape
Chapters 13: Vendor Analysis
Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The countries covered in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the artificial intelligence in healthcare market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, rising investment from key players in the growth of the advanced devices, high adoption rate of minimally invasive procedures, availability of reimbursements, rising geriatric population, high healthcare spending combined with the onset of Covid-19 pandemic and rising number of research activities in this region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in government initiatives to promote awareness, rise in medical tourism, growing research activities in the region, ever-rising geriatric population base and the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region.
Key questions answered in the report:
Which are the five top players of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market?
How will the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market change in the next five years?
Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market?
What are the drivers and restraints of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market?
Which regional market will show the highest growth?
What will be the CAGR and size of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market throughout the forecast period?
