EXPANSIA, Digital Transformation Firm, Named 2022 Veteran-Owned Business of the Year by SBA's New Hampshire District

EXPANSIA, Leading Digital Transformation Firm, Named 2022 Veteran-Owned Business of the Year by SBA's New Hampshire District.
The success of EXPANSIA is attributed to a team of highly skilled subject matter experts that provide government clients with exceptional and impactful solutions in support of our nation’s defense.”NASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EXPANSIA, a leading digital transformation consulting firm, is pleased to announce that it was named 2022 Veteran-Owned Business of the Year by the SBA's in the New Hampshire District. The award was presented to Adam "AJ” Jarnagin, EXPANSIA's founding partner and CEO. EXPANSIA is a leading consulting firm focusing on advancing technology & technical services in support of our nation’s defense. The Nashua-based firm partners with government agencies and commercial entities to transform, scale, and implement needed technological and strategy innovations that enhance and scale technology. The Award was presented to Mr. Jarnagin at the 2022 National Small Business Week celebration, sponsored by the NH Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the NH Bankers Association at the Manchester Country Club.
As a United State Air Force (USAF) service-disabled veteran, AJ has been a military and defense advocate focused on connecting the right people, technology, rapid deployment, and delivery strategies to support the acquisitions of space and cyber capabilities for our nation’s defense.
In 2014, AJ and Tynel Jarnagin saw an opportunity to extend the nation’s research and development and commercial investments by bridging the gaps between commercial, R&D, acquisitions, and the active user communities throughout all the branches of the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and federal agencies.
The staff at EXPANSIA includes technical personnel with advanced engineering degrees and subject-matter experts from the military, defense, and aerospace communities. Tynel Jarnagin, Co-Founder and COO; Dr. Rick Nelson, CFO of Brookline, NH; Steve Vorisek, CGO of Warner Robins, GA and Jerome White, VP of Space Operations, are a few of the critical leadership personnel responsible for much of the success of the EXPANSIA story. EXPANSIA’s client base includes the US Air Force, the National Space Defense Center, Space Force, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). One of their current projects is the development of a first of its kind digital marketplace system that will simplify the USAF’s supply chain management by adopting additive manufacturing (AM) (3D printing) of metal parts at scale and enable the military services to reduce the time and costs of supply chain delays for many of these needed parts.
With projects similar to this one, the company has grown to 85 employees and has doubled revenues from 2020 to 2022. Managing the growth of the business and having employees in 23 different states was a challenge in the early startup phase, as well as during the Covid 19 pandemic.
“The SBA provided a constant source of outreach and support and the New Hampshire Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC), SCORE, and so many other truly dedicated individuals from these organizations. They have given us the lift, knowledge transfer, and time needed to ensure we could become a sustainable small business to provide jobs for New Hampshire, New England, and beyond. We would not be here today without the support of these critically dedicated people within these organizations. We extend our sincere thanks and deep gratitude for SBA, NH PTAC, and many others for fulfilling your purpose with grace and commitment”, explained AJ Jarnagin.
According to the SBA, "The success of EXPANSIA and client delivery successes AJ has developed and implemented at his firm are attributed to a team of highly skilled individuals and subject matter experts that can provide their government clients with exceptional and impactful solutions; in support of our nation’s defense."
About EXPANSIA
EXPANSIA is a leading consulting firm that helps the Government innovate, accelerate, and dominate digital transformation that is leaner, faster, and more efficient, from strategy to operational sustainment in all domains. They were recently awarded the Small Business Association’s (SBA) coveted Veteran-Owned Company of the year for 2022 for New Hampshire and all of the New England states. With proven expertise and real-world experience, EXPANSIA delivers high-impact solutions in Cloud, Enterprise IT, and Advanced Manufacturing. As a proud VA Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), CMMI-SVC-3, and an ISO 9001 and 27001 Appraised company, EXPANSIA experienced staff includes fluent technical personnel with advanced engineering degrees and subject-matter expertise from the military, defense, and aerospace communities. EXPANSIA’s representative client base includes modernizing systems for the United States Air Force, the National Space Defense Center, the United States Space Force, and the Federal Aviation Administration. For more information, visit https://expansiagroup.com/
