Alexandria Romero of Chris Hervochon CPA CVA LLC receives national and international recognitions

Alexandria Romero of Chris Hervochon CPA CVA LLC

Alexandria Romero, a virtual CFO with Chris Hervochon CPA CVA LLC, was recently named “Outstanding Young CPA” by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Romero was named “Outstanding Young CPA” and included in a global list of “Top 50 Women In Accounting”

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATE, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexandria Romero, a virtual CFO with Chris Hervochon CPA CVA LLC, was recently named “Outstanding Young CPA” by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

This recognition recognizes a young CPA who “personifies an unwavering commitment as demonstrated through successful practices, involvement in and contributions for the interest of the accounting profession,” according to AICPA.

Romero also was included on Women In Accounting’s global “Top 50 Women in Accounting” in 2021. Sponsored by IngnitionApp, a client and commerce platform, the award recognizes “change-makers, trailblazers and leaders” in the accounting and bookkeeping industry.

“This recognition is very well deserved,” said Hervochon, adding, “Alex is a valuable member of our staff.”

Romero has an impressive background in the accounting profession. As a virtual CFO with Chris Hervochon CPA CVA LLC, she is responsible for working alongside digital marketing agencies around the country with financial planning and strategies, as well as running financial reports. Her previous experience also includes overseeing a more than $14 million budget for the Pueblo City-County Library District in Pueblo, CO.

Additionally, Romero actively participates in the accounting industry and her community. She is vice chair of the AICPA’s Young Membership Leadership Committee, Young Professional Council Chair for the Colorado Society of Public Accountants and president of the Junior League of Pueblo.

Alexandria Romero of Chris Hervochon CPA CVA LLC receives national and international recognitions

