The opportunity within the lyophilization services market for biopharmaceuticals is projected to grow at an annualized rate of ~7%, till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Characterized by a rapidly growing pipeline of biosimilars and novel biologics, and the existing challenges associated with lyophilization of biotherapeutics, stakeholders are increasingly relying on service providers offering multidisciplinary expertise in this domain

In order to achieve longer and commercially viable shelf lives, lyophilization has emerged as the preferred approach, enabling the manufacturing of stable and dry biopharmaceutical formulations. Presently, a number of biopharmaceutical companies are outsourcing their lyophilization operations to contract service providers that have dedicated facilities, equipment and production lines for this purpose. Further, the technological advancements in this domain have resulted in improved productivity and efficiency of the overall process.

Key Market Insights

More than 105 companies claim to offer lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals, globally

Majority (48%) of the industry stakeholders are based in North America, followed by those having headquarters in Europe (42%). In addition, more than 40% of the service providers have the required capabilities to carry out the lyophilization of proteins, followed by companies offering lyophilization services for antibodies (32%) and vaccines (21%).

More than 55% of partnership agreements were inked in 2020 and 2021

Majority of the agreements related to lyophilization of biopharmaceuticals were observed to be instances of acquisitions, representing over 60% of the total partnerships. Further, most of the intercontinental, as well as intracontinental, deals have been inked by players based in North America.

Expansion activity in this domain has grown at a CAGR of ~28%, between 2018 and 2021

Around 55% of the initiatives were focused on addition of lyophilization capacity, followed by instances of facility expansions (32%) and new facility additions (14%). More than 85% of the expansions reported in this domain were local initiatives, followed by international initiatives (12%).

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture more than 70% of the market share, by 2035

In addition, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace (7.8%), in the long term. Further, in 2035, majority share (52%) of the overall biopharmaceutical lyophilization market is likely to be captured by antibodies.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in offering lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals?

What is the relative competitiveness of lyophilization service providers for biopharmaceuticals?

What types of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What are the different types of expansion initiatives being undertaken by lyophilization service providers for biopharmaceuticals?

What are the key market trends and driving factors that are likely to impact this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key segments?

The financial opportunity within the lyophilization services market for biopharmaceuticals has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Biologic Lyophilized

Antibodies

Cell and Gene Therapies

Vaccines

Other Bioloigics

Type of Primary Packaging System

Vials

Syringes

Cartridges

Ampoules

Others

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

Rest of the World

The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, continuous growth of the biological therapeutics pipeline and increasing preference for outsourcing is likely to drive the growth of the overall lyophilization service providers market, in the coming future. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Brian Sasaki (Director of Business Development) and Thomas Ingallinera (Vice President of Technical Support, Pharmaceutical International )

Doreen Coull (Regional Sales Director, Curia)

Patrick DePalma (Former Director of CMO Business Development, BioDefense Division, Emergent BioSolutions)

Rocio Gonzalez Rodriguez (Head of CDMO Project Management, Liof Pharma)

John Shaw (Former Head of Business Development and Marketing, Vibalogics)

Sophia Kim (Commercial DP (Depository Participant) Sales / Group Leader, Samsung Biologics)

Marianna Tcherpakov (Business Development Manager, Bioserv)

Adam Inche (Marketing Manager, Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services)

Adam Viverette (Lyophilization Manager, Patheon)

Steven Nail (Principal Scientist, Baxter BioPharma Solutions)

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

BioZed Engineering

CinnaGen

CordenPharma

Coriolis Pharma

Curia

Emergent BioSolutions

LSNE Contract Manufacturing

Lyophilization Technology

MabPlex

Northway Biotech

ProJect Pharmaceutics

Samsung Biologics

Vetter Pharma

WuXi Biologics

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/lyophilization-services-market-for-biopharmaceuticals/161.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

