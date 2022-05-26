Submit Release
Representative Carl O. Sherman in DC for Pres. Biden's signing of Executive Order on second anniversary of George Floyd's death

Representative Carl O. Sherman in DC for Pres. Biden’s signing of Executive Order on second anniversary of George Floyd’s death 
by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.
05/25/2022

Today State Representative Carl O. Sherman (D-109) stands alongside President Joe Biden, the Botham Jean and George Floyd families, in addition to other American families, as he signs an Executive Order at the White House designed to address police accountability; specifically Use of Force and Body Cameras.

House Bill 929, known as Bo's Law, passed successfully in the Texas 87th Legislative Session, speaks to law enforcement policies and procedures regarding body worn cameras and establishing the integrity of police evidence. “Bo’s Law is about creating systemic accountability and trust between police and the community,” Sherman said, adding, “President Biden’s Executive Order today, I trust will project the same message.

WHO: Texas State Representative Carl Sherman (District -109)

WHAT: Representative Sherman will be attending a Press Conference in Washington DC today
in conjunction with the signing of a Presidential Executive Order relating to policing.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
4 p.m. EST

Representative Sherman will be available for interviews by phone/zoom or in person in Washington DC if you are interested in interviewing him regarding Bo’s Law and the Executive Order and how it relates to policing around the country.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.424

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0953

(512) 463-5887 Fax

103 N. Dallas Avenue

Lancaster, Texas 75146

(972) 227-1064

Representative Carl O. Sherman in DC for Pres. Biden’s signing of Executive Order on second anniversary of George Floyd’s death

