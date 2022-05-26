ioVista Recognized for B2B Excellence: National Award Winner 2022
ioVista - Digital Commerce Agency Recognized for B2B Excellence: National Award Winner 2022DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce that the ioVista team has been recognized as one of the top B2B service providers of 2022 in the USA by UpCity!
For more than a decade, UpCity’s mission has been—and continues to be—to help businesses find B2B service providers they can trust. The UpCity Recommendability Rating was developed to determine a service provider’s credibility and recommendability, giving UpCity the confidence to recommend them to the more than 2 million businesses that visit their site.
Each year, UpCity analyzes and scores more than 70,000 service providers based on their UpCity Recommendability Rating and acknowledges the top national and local providers with an UpCity Excellence Award. The results are in, and ioVista won!
Joe Banks, SVP of Engineering at UpCity, had this to say about ioVista:
“The ioVista team are professionals of the highest caliber. From their undeniable data-backed results to their phenomenal customer reviews, this team can do it all. We’re proud to call them a part of the UpCity community and it’s my honor to name them a 2022 Local Excellence Award winner.”
—Joe Banks, SVP of Engineering, UpCity
This recognition has been driven in large part by our 5-star review rating on UpCity. Here are a few of our favorite pieces of feedback we’ve received from our incredible customers:
- “There's no word to describe ioVista's professionalism. Mike, Albert and their team went above and beyond to help us with our new custom website development. We were short staffed and their team were very patient with us and helped us navigate through a lot of uncertainties and advised us on how to come up with a great website with great functionalities. The team's knowledge of the technical aspects of the BigCommrce platform is impressive. I highly recommend working with the ioVista Team.” - Shawn S., August 2021
- “Working with ioVista has been great. I can honestly say they saved my company after being shut down by the virus. My long-term investment in SEO is bearing fruit and I am coming out of this shutdown stronger than before.” - Craig L., July 2021
Thanks to all of our customers, family, and friends for helping us accomplish this achievement. To be named one of the best in our field is a true honor. Thank you as well to UpCity for recognizing our agency and helping us connect with more potential customers! —Mike Patel, CEO& founder of ioVista
About ioVista
ioVista is Digital Commerce Agency powering B2B and B2C brands since 2004. For more than 17 years, ioVista has been developing high performing eCommerce websites while helping clients attract visitors to those sites using proven marketing techniques. Whether you’re looking to launch your new eCommerce store or transform a struggling one, ioVista can help you turn your site into a sales-generating powerhouse!
