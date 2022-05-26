Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Booming Demand Leading to Exponential CAGR Growth by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence in the education sector market is expected to reach amarket size of USD 17.83 Billion by 2027 and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for real-time learner’s progress monitoring and analysis solution is a primary factor driving growth of the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market, and this is further expected to increase exponentially over the forecast period.

The Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market study intends to provide a comprehensive understanding of the market situation in the present and past, along with future forecasts and market estimations framed based on evidential data provided by marketers. This set of data contains the market size and volume of the Global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market with respect to current market dynamics and the expected business size during the forecast.

The report covers the following companies-

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Key market participants include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Pearson PLC, Nuance Communications Inc., Blackboard Inc., Carnegie Learning, Inc., and Cognii, Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Increasing implementation of on-premises artificial intelligence solutions in universities and colleges to minimize cyber-attacks and information theft is driving revenue growth of the on-premises segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 43.8% over the forecast period.

In terms of market share, the natural language processing segment is projected to contribute significantly to the global artificial intelligence market in the education sector during the forecast period, attributable to growing application of natural language processing technology to minimize the communication gap between computers and humans.

In terms of revenue, the virtual learning environment segment is projected to account for high revenue share in the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market over the forecast period due to growing use of AI to improve online learning experience in higher education.

Market Scenario:

Firstly, this Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector research report introduces the market by providing an overview which includes definition, applications, product launches, developments, challenges, and regions. The market is forecasted to reveal strong development by driven consumption in various markets. An analysis of the current market designs and other basic characteristics is provided in the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector report.

A comprehensive discussion of several market analysis strategies, such as SWOT analysis and five-point analysis, is delivered in the market study. In addition to that, the market study also contains an in-depth study on numerous growth strategies and plans to expand the business boundaries on both regional and global levels. It provides readers with a detailed study of all the development opportunities and market challenges associated with the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market. The risk analysis provided by the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market study helps market players to reduce or eliminate the chances of risks.

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market on the basis of deployment, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Natural Language Processing

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Virtual Learning Environment

Smart Content

Intelligent Tutoring Systems

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

K-12 Education

Higher Education

Corporate Learning

The study segments the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Research Objectives:

To provide deep understanding of the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector industry.

To highlight the critical data of each segment at extensive level.

To determine key success factors in different segments of Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector industry.

To highlight the trends in specific sectors.

To give insights into key segments.

To carry economic analysis, build quantitative and financial models of global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector industry and individual segments.

To project future performance of the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector industry and identify imperatives.

To identify risks of investing in particular segments and suggest appropriate strategies to mitigate the risks.

To study what held back the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector industry during pandemic and forces that are driving up the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market post-pandemic.

