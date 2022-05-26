Overlooked Record Breaker is using his story to empower the youth to achieve their goals
EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Kaymon Farmer, a 28-year old man from Pittsburg, Texas, who went from unrecognized to unstoppable. Now he’s inspiring the youth as a motivational speaker..
As a youngster, Kaymon experienced life challenges that could’ve sent him down the wrong path. From family members' decisions to deal drugs to his walk-on journey to earn a football scholarship.
Kaymon overcame adversity to achieve great things in his life. During his motivational speeches, he shares what changed his worldview, who embraced him, and what altered his life choices. Incorporating many of the same “Next Level” strategies for change, he not only broke free from his environment but graduated college within three years, broke three football records, and was honored on the Allstate Good Works Team (1 of 23 in the USA).
Kaymon Farmer speaks on the topics of finding your purpose, overcoming adversity, self worth/self love, anti-bullying, achieving & sustaining success in the classroom & beyond, and more.
Today, Kaymon owns several successful businesses, has authored 2 books, and is set to release an “Build Apps Without Code” program where he packages up his expertise from his own startup ConcessionTeam.com in a step-by-step plan.
“BAWC'' is an online program teaching people how to build their own apps (without code) & make money from them. He built the “BAWC '' program for people who DO NOT have a background in the tech sector, but want to develop original app ideas, break into this field, and build an in demand skill. He lets people know they don’t need to have Mark Zuckerberg’s profile to be successful in the tech industry!
Kaymon helps the youth embrace their stories to fight for the lifestyle they want and offers them the “Build Apps Without Code” program to go into the tech industry confidently.
Learn more at KaymonFarmer.com
For press inquiries, send an email to info@kaymonspeaks.com
Kaymon Farmer
