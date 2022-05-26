Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market to Develop at CAGR of 13.2% During Forecast Period, Notes Emergen Research Study

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures are key factors driving revenue growth of the market

Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market Size – USD 3,537.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.2%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The radiofrequency-based devices market size is expected to reach USD 9,595.9 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global radiofrequency-based devices market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for aesthetic procedures. A primary advantage of radiofrequency-based devices is in skin treatment and benefit for improving texture and appearance.

Radiofrequency waves help in production of new collagen and elastin in the human body, while the old, damaged skin cells are replaced in due time. New skin produced through radiofrequency treatment is tighter and firmer, which offers a natural youthful appearance. Radiofrequency-based devices are also used for body contouring such as for treatment of flank or abdomen by destroying fat cells.

Some of the features of Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market Report:

In January 2020, Stratus Medical announced completion of a private placement to acquire the assets of NimbusRF from Biomerics and provide growth capital funding to support the continued global expansion of the Nimbus RF Multitined Expandable Electrode for chronic pain, and the investment was led by Med Venture Holdings.

By product type, needles segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate over forecast period. RF Micro-needling is a minimally invasive procedure making use of conventional micro-needling technique effectively with radio frequency energy for skin rejuvenation. The radiofrequency pulse transmitted through fractional method deep into the dermis layer of skin improves skin tightening and decreases acne scars by triggering elastin and collagen synthesis.

Among the application segments, cardiology segment revenue is expected to register fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Radiofrequency ablation is a technique deployed to treat issues associated with irregular heartbeat. Heat generated from radiofrequency electrodes at the catheter end destroys tissues causing problem and thus prevent abnormal heartbeats.

Also, the market share of each industry over the forecast period is discussed. This market report also provides information on industry dynamics, market share, growth prospects, and challenges. It also conducts market research to determine the growth models, approaches, and techniques used by key players. The most important statistics in the industry trends report provide the ideal reference for companies. Besides company profile, capacity, production rate, value, and product specifications, the report covers some other important parameters.

Key Players Mentioned in the Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market Research Report:

AngioDynamics Inc., ArtiCure Inc., CONMED Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, BVM Medical Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, and Cutera Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global radiofrequency-based devices market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Radiofrequency Generators

Applicators

Electrodes

Cannulas

Probes

Needles

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Aesthetics

Pain Management

Oncology

Gynecology

Cardiology

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The study segments the Radiofrequency-Based Devices industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021 – 2028 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. Which are the five top players of the Radiofrequency-Based Devices market?

2. How will the Radiofrequency-Based Devices market change in the next five years?

3. Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Radiofrequency-Based Devices market?

4. What are the drivers and restraints of the Radiofrequency-Based Devices market?

5. Which regional market will show the highest growth?

6. What will be the CAGR and size of the Radiofrequency-Based Devices market throughout the forecast period?

