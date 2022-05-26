Computer Generated Imagery Market Emerging Growth, Recent Trends, Analysis, Outlook, Insights, and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for more cost-effective animation tools and rising need to improve brand credibility are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Computer Generated Imagery Market Size – USD 3.18 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.9%, Market Trends – Increasing need for better options for shooting and presenting influential scenes” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) market size reached USD 3.18 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for more cost-effective animation tools and need to improve brand credibility are some key factors driving global computer-generated imagery market revenue growth. Increasing need for creating better options for film scene creation and presentation is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent.

Computer-generated imagery solutions are used to transform many situations, including bringing scenes to life, changing a sunny day into a stormy day, morphing one component into another, and many other normally impossible to do actions or effects, allowing filmmakers to have a variety of alternatives when creating an attractive scene. This factor is expected to continue to drive market revenue growth going ahead.

Computer Generated Imagery Market Report 2021-2028, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The Computer Generated Imagery market study sheds light on the important growth dynamics expected to prevail across the assessment period 2021-2028. The study offers statistics of key segments across prominent geographies, along with a detailed mapping of the global competitive landscape. Moreover, The market report tracks the global sales of Computer Generated Imagery in 25+ high growth markets, along with analyzing the impact COVID-19 has had on the current industry and the Computer Generated Imagery sector in particular.

In its latest report,offers an exhaustive overview of the Computer Generated Imagery market with a focus on key dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and detailed information about the Computer Generated Imagery market structure. Computer Generated Imagery market sales across the world will rise with the increasing adoption of R&D activities and advanced technology. With the outbreak of COVID-19, companies have become heavily reliant on digital platforms for survival.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Computer Generated Imagery Market Includes:

Industrial Light and Magic LLC, Mill Digital Media Ltd., Moving Picture Company (MPC) Ltd., Deluxe Media, Inc., Weta Digital Ltd., Double Negative Ltd., Sony Pictures Imageworks, Inc., Framestore Ltd., Animal Logic Pty Ltd., and Pixomondo Studios GmbH & Co. KG.

Key Drivers & Barriers:

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in the Computer Generated Imagery market report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks in the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.

Some of the features of Computer Generated Imagery Market Report:

3D CGI segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising need for brand recall and recognition among advertisers, which is essential in creating and maintaining a positive image about brand/s among customers/consumers.

Pre-visualization segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to rising demand among filmmakers and game developers, since this solution is utilized to visualize complicated/complex scenes to be seen in a movie or game before filming or producing the actual scenes.

North America market is expected to register faster revenue CAGR than other regional markets due to robust presence of various major film production companies, as well as increasing number of film studios, which is expected to increase adoption of computer-generated imagery solutions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

2D CGI

3D CGI

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pre-visualization

3D Modelling

3D Animation

Special Effects

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Television

Film

Video Game

Advertising

Others

The study segments the Computer Generated Imagery industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021 – 2028 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Regional Outlook of Computer Generated Imagery Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

