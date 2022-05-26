Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market Growth at a Rate of 13.30% & Industry Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2029
Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market was valued at USD 4991.90 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15087.29 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 13.30% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Network Security and Authentication accounts for the largest application segment in the respective market owing to the increase in the number of security breaches. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market was valued at USD 4991.90 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15087.29 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 13.30% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Network Security and Authentication accounts for the largest application segment in the respective market owing to the increase in the number of security breaches. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
The market data within the wide ranging Self-Organizing Network (SON) report is showcased in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the dynamics. This market report underlines the global key manufacturers to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape with the help of SWOT analysis. Competitive analysis is performed based on the prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in global Self-Organizing Network (SON) market considering the past, present and future state of the industry. Further, manufacturer can adjust production according to the conditions of demand which are analysed here.
Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers:
Network Complexity:
The increase in the need to manage the network complexity along with growing number of small cells is one of the major factors driving the growth of self-organizing network (SON) market. The surge in demand for wireless connectivity across the globe have a positive impact on the market.
Virtualization of Mobile Networks:
The rapid virtualization of mobile networks and increase in the adoption of open application programming interfaces (APIs) accelerate the market growth.
Growth of 4G Technology:
The rise in demand for SON software owing to the emergence of 5G and rise of 4G technology further influence the market. The self-organizing network (SON) was highly used by the operator for 3G/HSPA+ optimization in the initial phase. 4G SON solutions have been adopted after proper rollout of LTE across developing economies.
Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the self-organizing network (SON) market.
Opportunities:
Furthermore, uptake in mobile subscriptions mainly in emerging countries extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, surge in investments will further expand the market.
Restraints/Challenges:
On the other hand, high implementation cost and security concerns with implementation of open APIS are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, limited in-house skillset to manage self-organizing network (SON) and compatibility of SON with legacy network equipment are projected to challenge the self-organizing network (SON) market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This self-organizing network (SON) market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on self-organizing network (SON) market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Top Leading Key Players of Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market:
Nokia (Finland)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)
Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson (Sweden)
Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US)
Airspan Networks (US)
Innovile (Turkey)
Corning Incorporated (US)
Hughes Systique Corporation (US)
Altran (France)
Cellwize (Singapore)
Airhop Communications (US)
ZTE Corporation (China)
Comarch SA (Poland)
P.I. Works (Turkey)
CCS Ltd (India)
Radisys (US)
VIAVI Solutions (US)
Infovista (US)
Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market Report Scope and Market Segmentation:
The self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented on the basis of network, offering, architecture, network technology and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
On the basis of offering, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into software and service. Software accounts for largest market share in offering segment due to its increase in the adoption of self-organizing network by different service providers in both 2G and 3G network.
On the basis of network, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into RAN, Wi-Fi, core network and backhaul. RAN attains largest market share in the network segment due to the rise in implementation of RAN optimization. However, Wi-Fi is expected to grow at higher pace due to the upsurge in the utilization of in-house internet connectivity.
On the basis of architecture, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into C-SON (Centralised), D-SON (Distributed), and H-SON (Hybrid). C-SON (Centralised) accounts for largest market share in architecture segment owing to the enhance implementation of C-SON by varied network operators. However, H-SON (Hybrid) is expected to grow with higher CAGR due to factors such as real time response while multifaceted network arrangement along with enhanced optimization and others.
On the basis of network technology, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into 4G/LTE, 2G/3G and 5G. 4G/LTE segment augments the market with maximum share owing to the rise in the adoption of 4G technology whereas; 5G will grow with highest growth rate in the forecast period owing to the high speed offered by 5G.
On the basis of application, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into network security and authentication, WAP, intermachine communication, global positioning system, gaming and others. Network security and authentication dominates the application segment and will grow at higher rate as self-organizing networks (SON) capability to smoothen the operation by reconfiguring itself and resetting the network in case of any security breach is driving the growth of this segment.
Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market Country Level Analysis
The self-organizing network (SON) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, network, offering, architecture, network technology and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the self-organizing network (SON) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the self-organizing network (SON) market because of the well-established infrastructure and upsurge in the usage of SON software within the region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the rise in number of LTE network deployments in the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Table of Content: Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market Report
Part 03: Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
