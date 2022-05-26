Cloud Security Market worth $77.5 billion by 2026 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report "Cloud Security Market with COVID-19 Analysis by Security Type, Application (Visibility and Risk Assessment, User and Data Governance), Service Model, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT and ITeS, Retail) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Cloud Security Market size is expected to grow from USD 40.8 billion in 2021 to USD 77.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.7% from 2021 to 2026. The major growth drivers for the market include the increasing number of security breaches and cyberattacks on cloud infrastructure, and strict regulatory compliances toward adoption of cloud services.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Cloud Security Market”

371 - Tables

46 - Figures

325 - Pages



Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=100018098





According to Forcepoint, cloud security, also known as cloud computing security, consists of a set of policies, controls, procedures, and technologies that work together to protect cloud-based systems, data, and infrastructure.



These security measures are configured for various purposes such as:

to protect cloud data

support regulatory compliance

protect customers' privacy

setting authentication rules for individual users and devices



Scope of the Cloud Security Market Report:

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2015–2026 Base year considered 2020 Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2022-2026 CAGR 13.7% Estimated Year Market Size USD 40.8 billion Forecast Year Market Size USD 77.5 billion

Forecast period 2021–2026 Segments covered Security Type, Application, Service Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Companies covered Amazon Web Services (US), Microsoft (US), Checkpoint (US), Google (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), McAfee (US), IBM (US), Zscaler (US), Cisco (US), Fortinet (US), Sophos (UK), Foreseeti (Sweden), Broadcom (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Tenable (US), Forcepoint (US), Netskope (US), Imperva (US), Proofpoint (US), Cloudflare (US), Aqua Security (Israel), Qualys (US), CipherCloud (US), Bitglass (US), SiteLock (US), Illumio (US), vArmour (US), Avanan (US), CloudPassage (US), and FireEye (US).

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=100018098





The scope of this report covers the cloud security market dynamics since 2019, based on contemporary market trends and developments, and its potential growth from 2021 to 2026. It provides a detailed market trend, vendors’ market shares, market size, forecasts, and analysis of key players in the cloud security market.

Based on the region, the cloud security market is expected to register a higher growth rate in 3 regions, namely, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA), owing to the increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies, leading to a subsequent rise in the number of online threats. The market in APAC is projected to witness the highest growth rate owing to the increasing amount of cybersecurity threats faced by companies in this region, stringent regulatory compliances imposed by the government in APAC countries and increasing penetration of cloud services and solutions among SMEs and large enterprises.

Cybersecurity is becoming a global issue right faced by alike, from individuals to large enterprises. Cloud security is expected to advance the landscape for improving the overall security posture of large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprise segment is expected to hold a larger market size. Many large enterprises are readily incorporating cloud security services in their network due to the large amount of enterprise’s private information being stored on the cloud. The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Many SMEs proactively use cloud services to manage their workload due to low-cost installation and maintenance benefits. The high-scale cloud adoption is urging these organizations to deploy cloud security solutions at a rapid rate.

Key Players

The major vendors covered in the Cloud Security Market report include Amazon Web Services (US), Microsoft (US), Checkpoint (US), Google (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), McAfee (US), IBM (US), Zscaler (US), Cisco (US), Fortinet (US), Sophos (UK), Foreseeti (Sweden), Broadcom (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Tenable (US), Forcepoint (US), Netskope (US), Imperva (US), Proofpoint (US), Cloudflare (US), Aqua Security (Israel), Qualys (US), CipherCloud (US), Bitglass (US), SiteLock (US), Illumio (US), vArmour (US), Avanan (US), CloudPassage (US), and FireEye (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Cybersecurity Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), Software (IAM, Encryption, APT, Firewall), Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Endpoint Security Market by Solution (Endpoint Protection Platform and Endpoint Detection and Response), Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Healthcare, Retail and eCommerce, and Government), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com