Press Releases

05/26/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Launch of ‘Find Your Vibe’ Campaign Promoting Connecticut’s Summer Tourism Season

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Office of Tourism is launching a new summer campaign encouraging travelers to discover something new about Connecticut – and maybe even themselves. Titled, “Find Your Vibe,” the campaign reflects a more updated, youthful, and holistic view of Connecticut’s vibrant culture, while focusing on the energy and excitement travelers experience when visiting tourist attractions, hotels, and restaurants, and exploring the state’s abundant outdoor offerings.

To coincide with the campaign, Connecticut Office of Tourism is also debuting a new look for www.CTvisit.com, the first major update to the state’s official tourism website in years.

“Connecticut is an exciting place to be that offers all kinds of experiences and the ‘Find Your Vibe’ campaign captures that in a way we haven’t seen, heard, or felt before,” Governor Lamont said. “The campaign and website are high on energy and personality and serve as a fantastic introduction or re-introduction to Connecticut for travelers near and far. All of this is great news for Connecticut businesses and the state’s economy as we head into the summer months.”

The $3 million campaign runs from May through Labor Day and features an integrated mix of media, including out of home and digital video to reach more people in new areas across the country and internationally. Several high-profile activations will be implemented for the first time, including:

Inflight video on JetBlue for the entire summer on targeted flights, including all those into New York City, Boston, Connecticut, and in/out of Florida, as well as all domestic flights (50 states, Caribbean, and Canada) on American Airlines in August.

Takeover of the large digital billboards in the new Moynihan Train Hall in Penn Station in New York City.

High-impact transportation placements targeting the Hamptons, NYC Pride, and The Governors Ball.

“We are thrilled to unveil the new summer tourism campaign and CT Visit website, incorporating a new look, feel and energy,” Noelle Stevenson, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, said. “The campaign and website showcase Connecticut’s tourism assets from a vibrant, edgier and inclusive angle, reflecting our various lifestyles and communities, attractions to adrenaline-pumping activities, unique places to stay to culinary experiences, cultural hotspots to LGBTQ+ celebrations, multicultural festivals to gaming, and so much more.”

U.S. domestic travel and tourism spending is forecast to surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council. The “Find Your Vibe” campaign aims to ensure Connecticut tourism businesses get the largest possible share of those dollars.

“This is a very exciting time for tourism, and we look forward to welcoming our community, visitors, and digital nomads to experience Connecticut from a wide-angle lens, and simply ‘Find Your Vibe,’” Stevenson said. “Thank you to Governor Lamont and legislature for their support and investment that has allowed us to expand our efforts and highlight our amazing state.”

To participate in the campaign, use #CTvibe on social media and go to www.CTvisit.com.