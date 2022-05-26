Titanium Nitride Coating Market Share, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Titanium Nitride Coating Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 8.29 Billion In 2028, According To Latest Analysis By Emergen Research. Increasing Demand For Wear- And Corrosion-Resistant Coatings And Materials For Manufacturing Cutting Tools, Medical Devices, And Food Processing Equipment, Rising Investment In Research And Development Of Various Nano-Coatings As Well As Nano-Materials Are Some Key Factors Supporting Market Revenue Growth.

Titanium Nitride Is A Very Hard Ceramic Material Used To Coat Various Substrates Such As Titanium Alloys, Aluminum, And Steel For Improving Surface Properties. Titanium Nitride Has Excellent Properties Including High Heat Resistance, Hardness, Good Corrosion Resistance, And Wear Resistance Properties. In Addition, It Is Also Electrically Conductive, Non-Oxidizing, And Non-Toxic In Nature. Titanium Nitride Is Widely Used In Manufacturing Of Cutting Tools As It Offers Hardness And High Oxidation Resistance Properties, And Is Also Used To Coat Surgical Instruments And Dental And Medical Implants Due To Its Non-Toxic Nature.

Increasing Demand For High-Quality Components In Aerospace Industry Is One Of The Major Factors Fueling Revenue Growth Of The Global Titanium Nitride Coating Market

Titanium Nitride Coating Market Size – USD 4.51 Billion In 2020, Market Growth – At A CAGR Of 7.8%, Market Trend –Growing Demand For Corrosion-Resistant Coatings

Some Key Findings From The Report:

The current trends of the Titanium Nitride Coating market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Titanium Nitride Coating market report. Furthermore, the report takes into account various market dynamics, which, in turn, generate a plethora of developmental prospects for the leading players involved in the of the Titanium Nitride Coating industry

Key Players Operating In The Market Are Acree Technologies Inc., Brycoat Inc., Beamalloy Technologies, LLC, IHI Ionbond AG, Northeast Coating Technologies, Richter Precision, Inc., Surftech, Surface Engineering Technologies LLC, Techmetals, Inc., And Vergason Technology, Inc.

In July 2020, FX Shoulder, Inc. Received 510k Clearance For Its Titanium Nitride Coated Shoulder Arthroplasty Cups, Humeral Heads, And Glenospheres. This Product Helped FX Shoulder To Reach A Broader Market And Offer Surgeons More Shoulder Arthroplasty Solutions To Address Patient Requirements.

Physical Vapor Deposition Segment Revenue Is Expected To Register An 8.5% CAGR Throughout Forecast Period. Physical Vapor Deposition Offers Improved Erosion Resistance Property.

Europe Is Expected To Register Moderate Growth Throughout Forecast Period. Rising Demand For High-Quality Cutting Tools And Equipment And Rapid Development In Aircraft Industry Are Key Factors Driving Revenue Growth Of The Market In This Region.

Regional Analysis Of The Titanium Nitride Coating Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest Of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest Of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest Of MEA)

For The Purpose Of This Report, Emergen Research Has Segmented The Global Titanium Nitride Coating Market Based On Deposition Technique, Surface Material, Application, Target Type, And Region:

Deposition Technique Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Physical Vapor Deposition

Sputtering

Ion Plating

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Surface Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Titanium Alloys

Steel

Carbide

Aluminum

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cutting Tools

Aircraft

Medical

Decorative

Target Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Plane Target

Rotating Target

