Channel Marketing Expert Launches Ignite+Propel, a New Marketing Consultancy for Agents, MSPs and VARs
AVON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Channel Marketing Expert Launches Ignite+Propel, a New Marketing Consultancy for Agents, MSPs and VARs
— Susan Elder
Channel marketing expert, Susan Elder, has launched a new marketing consulting business, Ignite+Propel, which offers marketing services for Cloud Agents, Managed Services Providers (MSPs), Value Added Resellers (VARs), Cloud Services Brokers and Technology Services Distributors.
Elder most recently served as Senior Director of Marketing for Jenne, Inc., a Cloud Services Brokerage and Value-Added Distributor. She developed Jenne’s extensive marketing capabilities and offerings provided to its 200-plus cloud suppliers and technology vendors during her 10-years with Jenne. During her tenure with Jenne, she received commendations and recognition as a channel marketing expert. She has been a noted marketing speaker at channel conferences and expositions, including Avaya Engage, Astricon, Sangoma Engage, ITExpo, and at numerous Jenne Connect events for its partners.
“I’m excited to launch Ignite+Propel at this time in my career and in the technology channel’s evolution,’ said Elder. “The channel continues to evolve at an accelerated pace to the cloud. Agents, MSPs and VARs need to adapt their marketing to take advantage of this continuing trend by building on the value they are delivering to their clients. The time for focusing solely on word-of-mouth marketing to secure the next project or client is long past,’ she explained. ‘Integrated digital marketing approaches in partnership with targeted sales follow-up will help ignite and propel agents, MSPs and VARs to grow and take their businesses to new heights. I am excited to help them on their journey.”
Ignite+Propel will offer marketing consultation that includes marketing strategy and plan development; media relations; social media; digital campaigns; and event strategy and management. For more information visit www.ignitepropel.com.
Contact:
Susan Elder
CEO
Ignite+Propel
susanelder@ignitepropel.com
Susan Elder
Ignite+Propel
+1 440-258-3017
