Baby Blendy Now Offering Bundle Kits of its Anti-Colic Portable Baby Bottle Blender

The creators of a revolutionary bottle blender that mixes baby formula or breast milk in seconds, has expanded its product offerings.

MIAMI LAKES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Florida-based Baby Blendy LLC today announced that the Baby Blendy is now offering bundle kits of its anti-colic portable baby bottle blender.

"We’re very excited to offer these bundle kits,” said Osmay Gonzalez, spokesperson for Baby Blendy LLC, a member of the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association. “The difference between each bundle package is the size of the bottle and the nipple flow rate.”

Baby Blendy, which was been awarded the Iron Design Award for its Baby Bottle Design, is the creator of a doctor-recommended, anti-colic portable baby bottle blender that contains a mixer inside, which mixes any formula milk and also rice cereal and oatmeal cereal which are thicker formula additives.

Gonzalez explained that the Baby Blendy Baby Bottle, which also now converts into a sippy cup, is easy to use, it snaps on to use, it snaps off to clean, it has an easy-to-grip, non-slip, and is designed for little hands.

As for Baby Blendy’s bundle kits, customers’ purchase, depending on the age group of their baby, includes three eight-ounce Baby Blendy Bottles; Medium and Fast Flow Nipples, Sippy Spout Nipples, Replacement Monkey Mixers; Battery-Powered Blender Base; Rechargeable Battery, and a USB Charging Cable (2.0 Micro type B).

Gonzalez noted that the Baby Blendy, which has also been awarded the Parents Pick Award, Family's Choice Award (http://www.familychoiceawards.com/family-choice-awards-winners/baby-blendy/); Design Award (https://competition.adesignaward.com/gooddesign.php?ID=79822), and Baby and Children's Products Award (https://babyandchildrensproductnews.com/), minimizes any baby’s risk of swallowing air, thereby reducing post-feeding discomforts. The product thoroughly blends and mixes all chunks of the formula, ensuring that the baby receives all the nutrients he or she should receive.

About Baby Blendy LLC

Our mission has been to design and reinvent the baby bottle. We've patented the first and only rechargeable, battery-operated, anti-colic portable baby bottle blender that mix baby formula, cereals, and breast milk in seconds.

