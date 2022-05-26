Morocco Records 170 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, May 26 - Morocco reported 170 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Wednesday, adding that 77 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,827,477 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,307,864 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,395,622 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,167,086 while recoveries increased to 1,149,865, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.5%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (64), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (46), Marrakech-Safi (46), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (3), the Oriental (4), Souss-Massa (4), Fez-Meknes (2) and Draa-Tafilalet (1).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they increased to 16,076 (fatality rate of 1.4%) with one new death recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases rose to 1,145, while no severe or critical case has been reported in the past 24 hours.

MAP 25 mai 2022