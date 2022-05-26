Submit Release
News Search

There were 881 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,008 in the last 365 days.

Embassy of Suriname Inaugurated in Rabat

Embassy of Suriname Inaugurated in Rabat

MOROCCO, May 26 - The Embassy of the Republic of Suriname in Morocco was inaugurated during a ceremony chaired Wednesday in Rabat by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, and the Surinamese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and International Cooperation, Albert Ramdin.

On this occasion, Ramdin said that the opening of the Embassy and the upcoming opening of a Consulate General in the city of Dakhla on Thursday, will further strengthen relations between the two countries and raise them to a higher level.

These relations are based on respect for the sovereignty of Morocco over its Sahara and commitment to democracy and the promotion of human rights, among others, he said.

For his part, Bourita said that the opening of the Embassy of Suriname in Morocco is part of the momentum of relations between the two countries over the past seven years.

The position of Suriname in favor of the national cause has paved the way for developing bilateral relations, thus allowing to establish mechanisms to continue the implementation of the bilateral cooperation roadmap and achieve the agreed upon projects, the minister added.

Rabat is now an important diplomatic platform at the regional and international levels thanks to the confidence that the Kingdom inspires as a partner and which makes it a diplomatic center experiencing a real dynamic, in line with the vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Bourita said.

Morocco and Suriname expressed on Wednesday their great appreciation of the present level of bilateral relations in all areas, in a joint statement issued following talks between Nasser Bourita and Albert Ramdin.

During these talks, the two ministers discussed a broad range of issues relating to the status and prospects for expanding cooperation between Morocco and Suriname to match the respective aspirations and ambitions of both countries.

MAP 25 mai 2022

You just read:

Embassy of Suriname Inaugurated in Rabat

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.