Legal Marijuana Market-Industry, Share, Size, Trends, Demand Analysis, Growth, Top Companies and Forecasts 2022 to 2029
Global Legal Marijuana Market Analysis and Size
In the past years, use of marijuana as a recreational drug has been outlawed in numerous countries. Countries such as Uruguay and Canada along with several states in the U.S. have legalized the production, sale, and possession of marijuana for medical and recreational usage owing to the result of long-fought legalization efforts.
Global Legal Marijuana Market was valued at USD 22.93 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 131.88 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 20.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. "Oils" accounts for the largest product type segment owing to the high usage of cannabis or marijuana oil in countries, like the U.S., Canada, and Colombia, among others.
Global Legal Marijuana Market Scope and Market Size
The legal marijuana market segmented on the basis of type, application and product type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Recreational Marijuana
Medical Marijuana
Based on type, the legal marijuana market is segmented into recreational marijuana, and medical marijuana.
Application
Chronic Pain
Mental Disorders
Cancer
Others
Based on application, the legal marijuana market is segmented into chronic pain, mental disorders, cancer, and others.
Product Type
Buds
Oils
Tinctures
Others
Based on product type, the legal marijuana market is segmented into buds, oils, tinctures, and others.
Regional Analysis for Legal Marijuana Market:
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015-2020
Base year – 2020
Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]
Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-legal-marijuana-market
