Decorated Apparel Market to Reach USD 70.08 Billion by 2030; Customized Clothing, Rising Fashion Trends, Strategic Collaborations, Investment Research, Regional Insights & Future Opportunities | The Brain Insights

The increasing influence of social media in terms of fashion trends is expected to contribute to the decorated apparel market.

/EIN News/ -- Newark, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global decorated apparel market is expected to grow from USD 25.13 billion in 2021 to USD 70.08 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.07% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Decorated apparel is a technique utilized to design apparel after its manufacturing is done. There is an increasing trend of decorating jackets, t-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, shoes, hats, hoodies, etc. Also, sublimation, embroidery, heat transfer works & screen printing are some of the techniques utilized to decorate apparel. Apparel ornament was once as straightforward as silk screen printing a stencil on a top & t-shirt. Attire can vary from 100% natural cotton to hydrophilic polyester. Applying the stamp can always be as easy as printing an intricate or a stencil as finely described embroidery.



Most of the decorated apparel has grown past the extent of the wealthy shopper-base. It now contains a heterogeneous mix of customers around the world, which is anticipated to boost demand for the decorated apparel market. The factors such as the rising prevalence of possessing branded & luxury garments as a status symbol with people of all income levels are also helping the utilization of decorated apparel in the market growth during the projection period. Moreover, the increasing usage of customized t-shirts as a branding device is anticipated to contribute to industry development across the projection period significantly. Additionally, the offering of t-shirts with good quality material expands their shelf life, thereby supporting the corporations to gain visibility for a more extended period, which is expected to boost the market growth over the projection period. Moreover, the change in living standards, increasing disposable incomes of people, and the ubiquity of branded apparel among customers around the globe are also helping to drive the market's growth. Furthermore, the new developments in printing technologies and promotional activities via different offline & online channels are also propelling the market growth during the forecast period. Also, the increasing impact of media & western culture on people's mindsets is expected to fuel the market growth during the projection period.



Key players operating in the global decorated apparel market are SHERRY, Hanesbrands, EmbroidMe, Advance Printwear, Vantage, Target Decorative Apparel, Sharprint, ScreenWorks, WS&Company, MV Sport, Lynka, Yunnan Mimori Dress, TR McTaggart, and among others. To enhance their market position in the global decorated apparel market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



The application segment is divided into women, men, and children. The women application segment led the market with a market share of 42.20% and a market value of around 10.60 billion in 2021. This growth is attributed to the rising availability & demand for products like kurtas, t-shirts, gowns, and tops from the women's category. The apparel enterprise plays a vital role in providing employment prospects for thousands of women worldwide, and it helps boost the segment's growth.



The product segment comprises embroidery, dye sublimation, screen printing, direct to garment (DTG), and digital printing. The embroidery product segment led the market with a market share of 29.12% and a market value of around 7.31 billion in 2021. This growth is attributed to the increasing use of this art on polo & button-down bags, shirts, jackets, hats, and more.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Decorated Apparel Market:



• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Asia-Pacific region occurred as the largest market for the global decorated apparel market with a market share of 40.10% and a market value of around 10.08 billion in 2021. Asia-Pacific currently dominates the decorated apparel market due to the rising disposable income of the middle-class population, which has driven the number of first-time customers of high-end decorated apparel in this region. Further, the increasing demand for different decorated apparel in countries like Japan, India, and China is also helping to propel the market growth in this region. Also, the Asia-Pacific region is well known for promoting different sports events, which is further anticipated to drive the need for customized t-shirts in the region. Furthermore, the European region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 14.02% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the increased priority of fashion & luxurious lifestyle. Additionally, the presence of prominent industry vendors is also helping to drive the market growth in this region.



About the report:



The global decorated apparel market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



