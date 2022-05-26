Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Industry CAGR of 41.0% by 2029
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market-Global Industry Analysis with Types, Applications, Demand, Growth and 2029 Forecasts AnalysisPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest update on Worldwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market study provides comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies (2022-2029). The 350 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. . It also offers thorough information on market size, share, growth, trends, demand product, key players, various application and major geographical regions The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Exscientia plc, Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, Cyclica, Atomwise, Inc., DEEP GENOMICS, Cloud Pharmaceuticals etc.
Market Analysis and Size
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is described as a machine that uses advanced technologies to execute activities related to the human mind. Medicine discovery research's main goal is to find drugs that can help in the prevention or treatment of specific diseases. The challenges of examining, gathering, and applying data to solve challenging medical problems in the pharmaceutical sector fuelled the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Drug Discovery Market is expected to reach the value of USD 7,818.93 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 41.0% during the forecast period. Artificial intelligence's expanded applications in a variety of areas of medicine discovery, including polypharmacology, chemical synthesis, drug screening, drug design, and drug repurposing, are expected to significantly boost market growth.
Get One Step Closer to Market Leaders and Emerging Players of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market.
Download PDF Sample Copy of this Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-drug-discovery-market
(The sample of this report is readily available on request with Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry)
What this report sample includes:
• A Brief Introduction about This Research Scope and Methodology.
• Leading and Emerging Players Revenue Analysis.
• Major Highlights from Growth Drivers and Market Trends.
• Key Snapshot from the Final Study.
Graphical Illustration of the Regional Analysis.
Scope / Segmentation of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market
By Offering (Software, Services),
By Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies)
By Drug Type (Small Molecule, Large Molecules)
By Application (Immuno-Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Diseases, Other Applications)
By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research Centres and Academic & Government Institutes)
It is obvious that maintaining status quo will not drive growth, henceforth lot of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Manufacturers of seen entering new markets, then looking for top and bottom-line growth from overseas investments. Data Bridge Market Research have covered 20+ Country level analysis in Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Regional Coverage.
To Know More About The Study@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-drug-discovery-market
Geographically, the global version of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market report covers following regions and country
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Others)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Others)
MEA (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA)
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Third by regions, this report focuses on the sales (consumption), production, import and export of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery in United States, Europe, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.
Some Of The Major Players Operating In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Report Are
Exscientia plc, Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, Cyclica, Atomwise, Inc., DEEP GENOMICS, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI Ltd., Aria Pharmaceuticals, Inc., NuMedii….
Complete Report is Available (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Graphs, and Chart) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-drug-discovery-market
Data Source & Research Methodology:
Our analysts drafted the report by gathering information through primary (through surveys and interviews) and secondary (included industry body databases, reputable paid sources, and trade journals) methods of data collection. The report encompasses an exhaustive qualitative and quantitative evaluation. The study includes growth trends, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulations and governmental policies.
Against challenges Faced by Industry, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Study discuss and shed light on:
— The resulting overview to understand why and how the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery industry is expected to change.
— Where the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery industry is heading and what are the top priorities. To elaborate it, Data Bridge Market Research turned to the manufacturers to draw insights like financial analysis, the survey of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery companies, and from interviews with upstream suppliers and downstream buyers and industry experts.
— How Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery company in this diverse set of players can best navigate the emerging new industry landscape and develop strategy to gain market position.
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Scope
The artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, drug type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Offering
Software
Services
Based on offering, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into software and services.
Technology
Machine Learning
Other Technologies
On the basis of technology, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into machine learning and other technologies. Machine learning has been further segmented into deep learning, supervised learning, reinforcement learning, unsupervised learning and other machine learning technologies.
Drug Type
Small Molecule
Large Molecules
Based on drug type, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into small molecule and large molecules.
Application
Immuno-Oncology
Neurodegenerative Diseases
Cardiovascular Disease
Metabolic Diseases
Other Applications
On the basis of application, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into immuno-oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular disease, metabolic diseases and other applications.
End-User
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Research Centres and Academic
Government Institutes
Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, research centres and academic and government institutes.
Extract from Table of Content of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market:
Introduction
a. Study Assumptions
b. Scope Of the Study
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
a. Market Drivers
b. Market Restraints
c. Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation
6. Competitive Landscape
a. Vendor Market Share
b. Company Profiles
7. Market Opportunities and Future Trends
8. Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy
9. Marketing Strategy Analysis
……..Continued…!
Browse Summary and Complete Table of Content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-drug-discovery-market
Overall, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market report is a reliable source for managers, analyst and executives from the industry to better analyse market scenarios from a third part research perspective. Data Bridge Market Research aims to bridge gap between businesses and end customers to better elaborate manufacturers with benefit, limits, trends and market growth rates. SWOT analysis is also incorporated in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market report in line with speculation attainability investigation and venture return investigation.
Thanks for showing interest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market publication; you can also get Individual Chapter or Regional or Country wise report USA, GCC, Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, APAC or LATAM.
Top Related Report
Global Ranitidine Market : https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/ranitidine-market-2022-global-industry-size-share-growth-demand-segment-revenue-top-players-and-2028-forecast-report-2022-05-25?mod=search_headline
Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market : https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/monopolar-electrosurgery-devices-market-share-2022-global-industry-research-update-future-scope-size-estimation-revenue-pricing-trends-growth-opportunity-regional-outlook-and-forecast-to-2029-2022-05-24?mod=search_headline
Global Neurasthenia Treatment Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/neurasthenia-treatment-market-2022-by-industry-size-estimation-industry-share-future-demand-dynamics-drivers-research-methodology-by-2029-2022-05-24?mod=search_headline
Global Dysautonomia Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/dysautonomia-market-industry-size-share-segmentation-global-statistics-trends-demand-key-manufacturers-and-2027-future-insights-2022-05-24?mod=search_headline
Global Epigenetics Drugs Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/epigenetics-drugs-market-share-industry-growth-size-trends-revenue-regional-segmentation-statistics-2027-forecast-2022-05-24?mod=search_headline
Global Optic Neuritis Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/optic-neuritis-market-share-industry-growth-size-trends-revenue-regional-segmentation-statistics-2027-forecast-2022-05-24?mod=search_headline
About Data Bridge Market Research:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.
Sopan Gadam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here