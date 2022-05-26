PET Bottle Market to Reach US$ 52 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 4.46% During 2022-2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “PET Bottle Market: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, finds that the global pet bottle market reached a value of US$ 39.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the pet bottle market to reach US$ 52 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.46% during 2022-2027. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a type of thermoplastic polymer resin which is environmentally friendly in nature. The compound belongs to the polyester family. It is widely used for manufacturing plastic bottles as it is comparatively more durable, lightweight, thermally stably, transparent, non-reactive, and cost-effective than PP, HDPE, and PVC bottles. The bottles can also be recycled, thus further reducing their manufacturing cost. PET bottles are gaining significant popularity as a packaging solution for salad dressings, household cleaners, medicines, dish detergents, and mouthwashes.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/PET-bottle-manufacturing-plant/requestsample
PET Bottle Market Trends:
The inflating disposable income and the gradual shift in the consumer consumption patterns are some of the key factors primarily driving the PET bottle market growth. Rapid westernization and the rising demand for bottled beverages are bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of plasma-based coatings and increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities are factors creating a positive outlook for the market.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Competitive Landscape:
Amcor Limited
Cospack America Corporation
BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG
Rexam, Inc.
Berry Global, Inc.
Graham Packaging Company Inc.
Container Corporation of Canada
Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd.
Constar Internationals, Inc.
Alpha Packaging
Alpack Plastics
Plastipak Holdings, Inc.
Resilux NV
Breakup by Capacity:
High
Medium
Low
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Business to Business
Retail
Supermarkets and hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online
Others
Breakup by Color:
Transparent
Colored
Breakup by Technology:
Stretch Blow Molding
Injection Molding
Extrusion Blow Molding
Thermoforming
Others
Breakup by End-Use:
Packaged Water
Carbonated Soft Drinks
Food Bottles & Jars
Non-Food Bottles & Jars
Fruit Juice
Beer
Others
Regional Insights:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=583&flag=C
Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Also, Read Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:
Anhydrous Milk Fat Butter Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anhydrous-milk-market
Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-cold-chain-logistics-market
HPMC Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hpmc-technical-material-market-report
Biomass Gasification Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biomass-gasification-plant
Biosimilar Market in Europe: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-biosimilar-market
Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ultrasonic-flowmeter-market
Incinerator Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/incinerator-market
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+ 16317911145
email us here