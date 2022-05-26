India Freight Transportation Management Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast till 2027: IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the India Freight Transportation Management industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on India Freight Transportation Management Market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Freight transportation management refers to a set of strategies employed for organizing, managing, monitoring, and transporting various inbound and outbound merchandise or cargos by air, land, and water. It utilizes integrated software technologies, human resources (HRs), and expertise to coordinate and support business plans, thus increasing the overall efficiency of freight and commercial transport operations. It also aids in improving conveyance infrastructure and scheduling, eliminating overhead freight expenses, and optimizing supply chain efficiency.

India Freight Transportation Management Trends:

One of the key factors driving the India freight transportation management market is the widespread adoption of the system across various industrial verticals. This can be attributed to rapid industrialization and the increasing need for secure and high-capacity conveyance options with improved operational efficiency. Additionally, the rising environmental concerns have prompted the Government of India (GoI) to invest in the development of green freights (GF) logistics and dedicated freight corridors (DFC) for lowering greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which in turn, is propelling the market growth. Other factors, such as the escalating utilization of e-commerce platforms, along with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and global positioning system (GPS) to modernize freight solutions, are contributing to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Accenture

Blue Yonder Group Inc

Panasonic Corporation

BluJay Solutions Ltd

H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

Geodis

Manhattan Associates

Oracle

SAP

SAR Transport Systems

India Private Limited

Softeon

Breakup by Solutions:

Freight Transportation Cost Management

Freight Security and Monitoring Systems

Freight Mobility Solutions

Freight Operation Management Solutions

Freight 3PL Solutions

Freight Information Management Solutions

Warehouse Management System

Breakup by Services:

Business Services

Managed Services

System Integration

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Hosted/Cloud-Based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small Medium Business (SMBs)

Large Business

Breakup by Mode of Transport:

Roadways

Railways

Seaways

Airways

Breakup by Vertical:

Automotive

Consumer and Retail

Aerospace and Defense

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Energy

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

